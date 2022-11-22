Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel 6a $300 $449 Save $149 The Pixel 6a is a great mid-range smartphone, packing powerful cameras and Google's in-house Tensor chipset. See at Google View at Amazon

Google's Black Friday deals are already live, with the Mountain View giant offering heavy discounts on its Pixel smartphone lineup. One of the best bargains we have spotted so far is for the Pixel 6a.

Launched at a reasonable price tag of $449, the Pixel 6a is currently $150 off the regular price. Both Amazon and Google Store are selling the phone for $299, making one of the best budget phones even more compelling. With Google Store's enhanced trade-in value, you can practically get the Pixel 6a for free. The company is offering up to $300 trade-in credit on the Pixel 5a 5G, meaning you can upgrade to the latest model for free. The trade-in estimate for the Pixel 4a is around $250, and $200 for the Galaxy A52 5G, which isn't too bad. Google will send you a kit to safely mail your old phone. Once inspected, the company will credit your trade-in amount to your account.

The Pixel 6a is a great value-for-money smartphone that gets many things right. It's essentially a watered-down version of the standard Pixel 6, featuring an identical design and the same flagship Tensor chipset. And although it misses out on the 50MP sensor found on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, its 12MP main shooter outperforms competitors under $500, producing stellar photos and videos even in challenging lighting conditions. Top that with Google's five years of guaranteed software support, a clean software experience, and day-one Android updates, and the Pixel 6a becomes the budget phone to beat. You also get a large 4,410mAh battery, an updated in-display fingerprint scanner, a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, and IP67 water and dust protection.

