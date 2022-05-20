What colors does the Google Pixel 6a come in?

Google’s new Pixel 6a smartphone is now official and it enters the Pixel 6 lineup as an affordable option. Unsurprisingly, this new smartphone borrows many of the same design features from the more expensive flagships, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. It features the same camera visor that looks like the visor on Thomas Bangalter’s Daft Punk helmet. You also get a two-tone color scheme, which is another thing that we’ve come to love about the Pixel phones over the years. Google is also offering the Pixel 6a in a few fun color options, so let’s take a look at them. Here’s a list of all the available Google Pixel 6a colors to make it easier for you to decide.

Google Pixel 6a: Colors

The Google Pixel 6a will be available to purchase in three different colors when it goes on sale on July 28 — Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal. All three colors, as you can see have a black-colored camera visor towards the top that houses the camera sensors. It’s safe to say that all these colors look very similar to existing Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors, except in slightly different hues. The “Sage” colorway looks very similar to Pixel 6’s “Sorta Seaform” color. The “Charcoal” variant looks like the “Stormy Black” Pixel 6, while the “Chalk” variant looks similar to the Pixel 6 Pro’s “Cloudy White” colorway, albeit a in lighter shade. It’s also worth pointing out that Google will offer matching translucent cases for each colorway too.

We like how Google has decided to stick to its bold design language for these Pixel phones. Even the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have a very similar design, with some minor changes. These new Pixel phones definitely stand out from the crowd. There’s a lot to like about the Pixel 6a, including its $449 price tag, and it’ll be interesting to see how it stacks up to competing devices. Google will start taking pre-orders for the Pixel 6a starting July 21. However, you will have to wait a bit longer since the phone won’t actually ship until July 28. We’ll add links to buy each color variant once it’s up for pre-orders, so stay tuned.

Out of all the available colors, we think the new Sage colorway for the Pixel 6a looks the best. We’ve started seeing a lot of green-colored phones on the market but this one stands out with its lighter shade and dual-tone finish. So which color of the Pixel 6a do you like the most and which one are you planning to buy for yourself? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.