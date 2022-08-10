The display on the Google Pixel 6a might be able to run at 90Hz

The recently released Google Pixel 6a has gotten quite a bit of attention over the past couple of weeks, thanks in part to the numerous deals that have come attached when buying this phone. While the mid-range handset offers a lot for its price, it looks like it could offer even more.

Twitter user TheLunarixus decided to shake up the Pixel community this morning by showing off a Pixel 6a running at 90Hz. This is notable mainly because the phone runs natively at 60Hz, and Google has not mentioned this being a feature. So how is this possible, you might ask? Well, as noted in our Google Pixel 6a review, our own Adam Conway pointed out that the Samsung display found on the Pixel 6a shares similarities to the one found on the Pixel 6. This is important because the Pixel 6 display runs at 90Hz. Knowing this, one can assume that since the display can run at 90Hz, it can also do so on the Pixel 6a. So with some software trickery, TheLunarixus has shown off that this is possible.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Of course, some might be skeptical, but the good news is that Mishaal Rahman of Esper has chimed in with his two cents on the matter. While the finding does seem genuine, he does warn that there are some heavy caveats. Rahman tried to push his Pixel 6a to 90Hz but stated that while the device tried, it never could display at 90Hz properly. Furthermore, he doubts that it will be possible but states that if it works in the future, optimizations will be necessary and that people shouldn’t get their hopes up.

For now, it is just a proof of concept, and there will most likely be a long road ahead. For clarification, Rahman states that the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 don’t share the same panel since they are different sizes, but that both might share the same display controller, So while getting the Google Pixel 6a to run at 90Hz would be amazing, this doesn’t look like something that will arrive any time soon. But it is interesting to know that people are working on it.

Source: Mishaal Rahman (Twitter), TheLunarixus (Twitter)