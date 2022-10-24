The Google Pixel 6a is currently discounted, and you can save a whopping 33% during this limited-time sale. Grab a unit before this deal expires!

Earlier this year, Google launched the Pixel 6a. This middle-range phone comes with the Pixel experience users appreciate and love, while shedding some of the higher-end Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro features. This makes it an ideal budget-friendly device for those not willing to invest in the highest-end Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 smartphones. Typically, the Google Pixel 6a costs $450. Though, thanks to a limited-time offer, you can now buy a unit for only $300. This means you save a whopping 33% (or $150). The deal is available on both Best Buy and Amazon — so you get to pick your preferred online retailer.

At the time of writing, Best Buy has the unlocked model of the Pixel 6a in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. So Sage Green is the only missing finish for now. The same variants are also available through Amazon. It's possible that more colors will start running out of stock, as other customers claim this tempting deal. So if you have strong color preferences, you may want to go ahead and grab a unit, before your favorite finish is no longer available.

The Google Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and AOD support. It packs 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Google's Tensor chipset. Those who like to get their hands on the latest and greatest features will be delighted to hear that Google will offer three years of major OS updates. That's in addition to at least two more years of security patches beyond that.

Which Google Pixel 6a color will you be picking, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.