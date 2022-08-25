Does the Google Pixel 6a have dual SIM?

The Pixel 6a made its retail debut recently, becoming the latest phone from Google to hit store shelves. Despite the Pixel 6a being powered by Google’s Tensor processor, the phone is positioned as a mid-range device and is priced as such. With the recent promotions surrounding the phone, the Pixel 6a is quite a deal. But one important question that you might have about the device is whether it has dual SIM support. Well, it does… but it doesn’t. So let me explain.

Although Google might have different models of the phone for different regions, for the most part, it looks like the SIM configuration doesn’t seem to change. The Google Pixel 6a will have a dual SIM configuration with support for one Nano SIM and one eSIM. So, in this case, it is technically a dual SIM device, but maybe not how you envisioned it with two physical SIM slots. But, a physical SIM and eSIM are still a good combination, so let’s explore how to set it up.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Setting up your Pixel 6a

The first thing you’ll need to do is insert your physical SIM into your phone. The SIM tray for the Google Pixel 6a is on the bottom left-hand side, so pop it out using a SIM ejector tool or a small pin. Insert your physical SIM inside the tray and then pop it back in. If you’re worried about putting it in the wrong way, there should only be one way it will fit, so don’t be too concerned. Just take your time. Once that is done, you can set up your second eSIM by going into the phone’s settings menu.

Once in the settings menu, head to the Network & internet section and add (+) a mobile network. You should see an option that will let you download a SIM. After you select this option, it will present you with provider options, choose the one that is right for you. Once this step is completed, you will be asked whether you will use two SIMs. Make sure to hit “Yes” so your phone can update and apply the settings. Once the phone has been updated, you can head into the Network & Internet section and tap Mobile network, where you can set your eSIM preferences. You can set preferences for mobile data, calls, and SMS.

Setting up dual SIM functionality

While this all might sound tricky, I think the important part is making sure, if you can, to set your primary service as the eSIM. This might not be possible because not every carrier supports eSIM. But if your primary service provider is set to an eSIM, it will give you the freedom to purchase SIMs on the go and use them when needed.

So now that we have shown you how to set up an eSIM let’s go through the process of temporarily disabling it. Once again, you’ll pop into the Network & Internet menu and head into the mobile network section, from there, you can select which SIM you want to disable. If you want to take things a step further, you can delete the eSIM in this same menu. Just tap the eSIM and hit “delete.”

If you want to change your physical SIM card, just pop out the SIM tray and swap out the physical SIM card. As a word of caution, some combinations of SIMs and eSIMs don’t work well together. So if you see a message that states that some services are unavailable, you might have to contact the wireless carrier for troubleshooting. The difficult part about this is that since you are mixing and matching services, you might not get much help. If possible, check online to see what wireless carriers work well with your primary service or physical SIM provider. Do this ahead of time to prevent headaches.

If you’re on the fence about purchasing a Google Pixel 6a, the current deals on the phone might be enough to sway you. The phone has a relatively good camera, a powerful Tensor processor, and an aesthetic design that separates it from the pack. If that wasn’t enough to convince you, check out our Google Pixel 6a review, where you can read about the phone in detail. If you go ahead with your purchase, don’t forget to protect your investment with some of the best cases available for the Pixel 6a.