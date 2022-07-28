The Google Pixel 6a is getting its very first OTA update

For anyone who has pre-ordered or already has a hold of the Google Pixel 6a, you should expect an update not long after you turn on the device. According to Google, both the unlocked and the carrier variants of the device are eligible for a day-one patch, but the build numbers vary across the models.

As announced by the company on its forums, the first security software update for the Pixel 6a will be gradually made available across the globe. The build number post the update should be as follows:

Global (Unlocked): SD2A.220601.003

Japan: SD2A.220601.001.A1

AT&T, T-Mobile: SD2A.220601.002

Verizon: SD2A.220601.004

As you might expect for an early patch, there’s not a lot to see here. Apart from possible stability improvements and bug fixes, the new release actually bumps the Android security patch level to June 2022. That is a little odd as the update doesn’t include the most recent July 2022 security patch (or the August one, if you consider Samsung’s early rollout). That said, we’re merely days away from the eighth month of the year, hence it could be possible that the Pixel 6A might skip the July patch altogether and directly jump to the August patchset in the coming days.

The rollout for the update may take a few days to fully complete, so there’s a chance that your unit may not be able to download the release right away. If you are expecting the device to arrive in the next couple of days, however, it will be a case of updating during the setup phase. You can also manually check for the software update on your Pixel 6a by going to Settings > System > System update > Check for update.

If you don’t want to wait for Google to push the update to your Pixel 6a, then check out our Android 12 download article for the latest OTA files and factory images.

Source: Google Pixel Help Community, Verizon