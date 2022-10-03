Google Pixel 6a gets a deep discount, now priced at $349

A few days before the launch of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 6a is seeing a nice discount from various retailers, knocking $100 off of its retail price. This is the lowest price we have seen yet for this phone, and it doesn’t involve any kind of trade in or coupons.

Despite being part of the Pixel 6 family, which originally released in 2021, the Pixel 6a is a more recent addition, debuting in July 2022. The handset is meant to be an affordable Pixel option, one that packs lots of punch, and offers plenty of features. It is powerful thanks to its Google Tensor processor, and is extremely capable because of its software. While it might not have the top-end components, it is certainly a pretty good phone, especially for those that want to dip their toes into Android.

Perhaps another added benefit of the Pixel 6a is its software updates. Like other devices in the Pixel line, the Pixel 6a will receive the latest Android updates, ahead of most other Android manufacturers. Most recently, the phone was updated to Android 13. The phone is available in three colors: Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage. As a disclaimer, at the time of writing, the price for the Google Pixel 6a is $349. Naturally, as time passes, the product’s price can change or it can go out of stock. If you are reading this article, and you don’t see the discounted price, that just means the sale has ended.

If you’re not looking for an affordable mid-range device and just want the best of the best, you’re probably better off waiting for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that are slated to be announced on October 6. Although pricing is currently unknown, we do know that the devices will be powered by Google’s next-generation processor, the Tensor G2, and also arrive in new colors like Hazel and Lemongrass.

Source: Amazon, Best Buy