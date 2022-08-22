The Google Pixel 6a gets discounted again, knocking $50 off its retail price

Since the retail release of the Google Pixel 6a, the phone has been getting a lot of attention. Despite the phone’s affordable $449 price tag, the device has seen regular discounts that bring it well below its MSRP. Now, the Pixel 6a is seeing another wave of discounts, once again knocking $50 off its retail price.

Currently, two major retailers are offering the promotion, Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon shows that it has Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage in stock and ready for immediate shipping. Best Buy is also showing that it has all colors in stock. To purchase the phone from Amazon, just simply add it to your cart to get the discount. For Best Buy, there will be two purchase options, Activate Today and Activate later. You’ll want to choose the latter and then proceed to checkout. When you receive your phone, just simply pop in your SIM card, and you are good to go.

If unsure about the Google Pixel 6a, the phone is a pretty good mid-range device featuring Google’s flagship Tensor processor. The design follows in the footsteps of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, offering a unique look thanks to its distinct camera visor. For the most part, the Google Pixel 6a is a solid performer featuring a unique design, powerful processor, and a good camera setup. Perhaps the best thing about the phone is that you can count on Google to update the phone with the latest version of Android for years to come. Currently, the Pixel 6a offers support for Android 13. If curious, you can check out our full review for more details.

If you’re looking for a good mid-range phone, you can choose to purchase the handset using the links above. For those looking for something with a bit more power, it might be better to wait for Google’s upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.