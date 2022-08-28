What satellite navigation systems does the Google Pixel 6a support?

Google revealed the Pixel 6a during its annual I/O conference. This mid-range phone packs a decent camera, Google’s Tensor chip, and the fluid Android experience you know and love. For $449 only, you can buy a Pixel 6a and get your hands on Google’s hardware and software — without leaving a hole in your pocket. Now, if you plan on getting your hands on a Google Pixel 6a, you must be wondering — what satellite navigation systems does it support? Here’s what you need to know about this particular matter.

Satellite navigation systems are invaluable nowadays. Thanks to digital maps, we now get to use apps for locating nearby restaurants and other places of interest. The lists are continuously updated, and you get to view relevant information like businesses’ phone numbers, email addresses, opening hours, etc. There are several systems available out there, and the Google Pixel 6a supports a handful of them.

The Google Pixel 6a supports the following satellite navigation systems — GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS. Through these, you get to navigate around, share your precise location with others, and do more!

The Google Pixel 6a is a great device for those who want the pure Google experience without spending too much on the higher-end models of this phone. It’s not the best-performing smartphone out there. However, it still comes with decent offerings — while missing out on other ones. For example, you get a great FHD+ AMOLED display that lacks 120Hz support. Nonetheless, average users likely wouldn’t care about the difference between the Pixel 6a and the higher-end Pixel phones. If you go for it, don’t forget to protect it with a case because it’s always better to be safe than sorry. A case not only provides protection but also acts as a cosmetic accessory. It refreshes the appearance of your phone and prevents it from becoming mundane.