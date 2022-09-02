Does the Google Pixel 6a have a 3.5mm headphone jack?

The Pixel 6a is a solid mid-range phone that gets many things right. It offers many of the best features of the flagship Pixel 6 in a more affordable package (even more affordable with amazing Pixel 6a deals). While the latest model is a big step up from previous Pixel A phones in many respect, it actually falls short on the audio front.

In line with the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the new Pixel 6a does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack. All previous Pixel A series phones — the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5a — came with a 3.5mm audio jack. But that long-running trend ends with the Pixel 6a, which drops the audio jack for the first time in the history of the Pixel A series. If you prefer to listen to music with your trusty pair of wired earphones, this news might not please you. However, you can still make your wired headphones work with the Pixel 6a using a USB-C to 3.5mm adaptor. Google officially sells one on its website, and you can find plenty of third-party options on Amazon. Nevertheless, carrying a dongle can be cumbersome, so most people would be better off with truly wireless earphones. Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro is the best option, and if you’re looking for more recommendations, our best truly wireless earphones round-up has plenty of amazing options.

The Pixel 6a is not the first mid-range phone to drop the audio jack, and if the recent trend is any indication, it probably won’t be the last one. For example, Samsung’s Galaxy A53 also ditches the wired audio connection.

Despite its limitations and shortcomings, the Pixel 6a is one of the best mid-range phones on the market. It packs the same bold design and flagship Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6 and offers a great camera experience. Be sure to protect your shiny new Pixel 6a with a case. Check out our round-up of the best Pixel 6a cases for recommendations.