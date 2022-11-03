If you've been waiting to purchase the Google Pixel 6a, now's your chance, as the phone has been discounted by $150.

At this point, the Google Pixel 6a has seen plenty of discounts over the past few months. But, as part of an early Black Friday sale promotion, a few retailers have discounted the phone to its lowest price in quite some time, knocking $150 off of its retail price. That means you can have a great mid-range device for just $299.

The Google Pixel 6a is a good mid-range phone that packs a Tensor processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also has a 6.1" FHD+ OLED display, a dual camera setup on the rear with two 12MP sensors, and is rated for up to 24 hours of use on a single charge. The design of the phone itself is striking, borrowing its look from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

While the specifications might not be all that exciting, the phone performs reasonably well. What gives the Pixel 6a a leg up over its competitors is its software. Since this device is made by Google, it gets the latest Android updates and also has computational magic for photos, device interactions, and more. It's the small details that make the Pixel 6a what it is.

If you're not convinced the Pixel 6a is for you, you can always check out our in-depth review of the handset. But if you're interested in purchasing the phone, you can pick it up from Best Buy or Amazon in Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage colorways. The sale is for a limited time, so if you click on the link and see that the price is different, that means the product is either sold out or the deal is over. In that case, check out some other budget Android handset options.