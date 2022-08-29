Does the Google Pixel 6a have a microSD card slot?

Google revealed the Pixel 6a during its I/O conference. This mid-range device packs some of the technologies included in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, it misses out on some of the offerings — such as the 120Hz refresh rate — to make it more affordable. If you buy a Pixel 6a, make sure to grab a case, too. A few more bucks on top of a $449 purchase won’t leave a hole in your pocket. However, it could save you a fortune if you drop your phone on an unfortunate day. Now, if you’re contemplating this purchase, you must be wondering — does the Google Pixel 6a support microSD cards? The short answer is no, it does not. But stick around for the longer answer.

Google Pixel 6a and microSD card support

For those unfamiliar with microSD cards, their size is around that of a micro SIM card, and they act as digital storage. People typically use it to expand the storage capacities of their digital devices. They’re also ideal for those who transfer a lot of data between different devices that support them.

So does the Google Pixel 6a have a microSD card slot? The answer is no. Just like most of the popular smartphones released nowadays, the Google Pixel 6a doesn’t include a microSD slot. This means that there’s no easy or convenient ways to expand. You’re limited to the 128GB that the company has included internally. This isn’t news for Google Pixel owners since none of the previous Pixels have offered microsd card storage, and the Pixel 6a changes nothing on that end.

If you have a massive photo library and don’t want to delete your memories, you could depend on cloud storage instead. Google Photos is an excellent service for backing up your photos and videos. This way, you get to leave a copy of your media online, and you clear the storage on your phone. Cloud photos you’ve deleted locally remain accessible as long as you have an internet connection.

Is the lack of a microSD card slot on the Google Pixel 6a a dealbreaker? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.