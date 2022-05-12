Google’s affordable Pixel 6a is officially coming to India later this year

Pixel fans in India rejoice! The newly announced Pixel 6a is officially coming here, marking the return of Google’s Pixel line to the Indian smartphone market after nearly a two-year hiatus.

There have been rumors in the past weeks that Google might bring the Pixel 6a to India, and that has indeed turned out to be the case. While Google’s official announcement didn’t make any mention of the international availability of the Pixel 6a, the company Tweeted out last night that the phone will be coming to India later this year.

We’re so thrilled to announce that the Pixel 6a is coming to India later this year

More details #GoogleIO https://t.co/WsYLhBu6ud — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 11, 2022

There’s no word on pricing yet. But it’s safe to assume the device will be reasonably priced — anything in the ballpark of ₹30,000-40,000 will be considered competitive. Google is also not giving us a proper launch date yet, just a vague “later this year” timeframe. Here’s hoping Google won’t make us wait until Diwali to get our hands on its new mid-ranger.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Pixel 4a had a good run in India, with Google unable to restock enough units to meet the growing demand. We expect the new Pixel 6a to do even better — though it will all depend on how Google prices the phone.

The Pixel 6a offers a solid hardware package at a bargain price, including a premium design, Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, dual 12MP cameras with new photo editing features, a 4,306mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will be available for pre-order in the US starting July 21, with sales kicking from July 28 onwards. It comes in three colors: Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage.

Android fans in India, are you going to pick up the Pixel 6a when it launches here? Let us know in the comments below.