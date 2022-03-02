Pixel Watch & Pixel 6a launch imminent as both devices appear in US carrier’s inventory system

Google’s upcoming Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch have leaked extensively over the last few months. While the company is yet to reveal any details about these devices, both devices have now been spotted in a US carrier’s back-end inventory system, pointing towards an imminent launch.

Sources with access to the details have told Android Police that devices codenamed “Rohan” and “Bluejay” have popped up in an unspecified US carrier’s inventory system. These codenames correspond with previous leaks about the Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a, with “Rohan” referring to the upcoming wearable and “Bluejay” to the affordable Pixel smartphone.

The listings reveal that Google will sell the Pixel Watch in three colors — gray, black, and gold — with 32GB of onboard storage. Android Police speculates that since the unnamed carrier is yet to sell a non-cellular smartwatch, the upcoming Pixel Watch could come in a cell-enabled model. As far as the Pixel 6a is concerned, the inventory listing states that the phone will also be available in three colors — black, white, and green — with 128GB of onboard storage.

Although the listings don’t shed light on the pricing or availability of the upcoming Google devices, previous reports suggest that the Pixel 6a will hit the market sometime in May this year. Given that the Pixel Watch was added to the carrier’s inventory list at the same time as the Pixel 6a, it’s safe to assume that the smartwatch could launch alongside the device.

If you missed our previous coverage of the Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a, here’s a quick rundown of everything we know about the devices so far. According to previous leaks, the Pixel Watch will feature a circular design with no physical bezel and plenty of health and fitness tracking features. The watch will likely run Wear OS 3 out of the box, feature the next-gen Assistant, and pack an Exynos chip. The Pixel 6a, on the other hand, is rumored to feature a Google Tensor chipset like its more premium siblings, a similar design, a 6.2-inch display with a centered hole punch cutout, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Source: Android Police

Featured image: Leaked render of the Pixel 6a (Credit: OnLeaks)