Google details Pixel 6a pricing for international markets

Google I/O 2022 saw the launch of the highly anticipated Pixel 6a. At launch, Google only detailed the US pricing and availability. But the company has now confirmed which countries will be getting the Pixel 6a.

Just like the Pixel 6 series, the new Pixel 6a will see a limited release. It will be available in only 14 markets. However, this still represents an improvement over the Pixel 5a, which was only released in two markets: the US and Japan.

Here’s how much you’ll have to pay for the Pixel 6a in your country:

Australia: AU$749

Canada: CA$599

France: €459

Germany: €459

Japan: ￥53,900

Republic of Ireland: €459

Singapore: SGD 749

Spain: €459

Taiwan: NTD$ 13,990

UK: £399

US: $449

Except for Ireland and Singapore, all markets will get three colors: Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal. Google hasn’t shared when you’ll be able to pre-order or purchase the phone in these countries. In addition to the above markets, the Pixel 6a is also coming to India. But, it looks like we’ll have to wait a while for Google to reveal the Indian pricing.

Folks in the US can pre-order the Pixel 6a starting July 21, with sales commencing from July 28. Google’s latest affordable smartphone brings some notable upgrades over its predecessor, including a new design, a faster chipset, and improved camera performance.

As far as specs are concerned, the Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, Google’s in-house Tensor chipset, dual 12MP cameras, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 4,306mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It also brings along some new camera features such as Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Blur. On the software front, the phone runs Android 12 out of the box and is confirmed to get five years of security updates.

What do you think about the Pixel 6a’s pricing? Is it competitive enough? Let us know in the comments below.

Via: 9to5Google