If you're in the market for a new smartphone, then Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to be looking. With some insanely deep discounts on all kinds of products, it's a great time to make savings in general. The Google Pixel 6a is one such discounted product, and being honest, it's one of the best smartphone deals we've been able to spot so far. In fact, it's probably the best Google Pixel deal available right now at just $250.

Google Pixel 6a $250 $350 Save $100 The Pixel 6a is a great budget smartphone that will serve you well for many years to come. It packs a powerful set of cameras, Google's in-house Tensor chip, and a couple of other interesting features for around $300 right now. $250 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 6a may have already been succeeded by the Google Pixel 7a, but that doesn't make it a bad phone at all. It has the company's Tensor chipset which isn't all that far behind the Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7 series, an excellent set of cameras, and software support that will last at least four more years.

As a personal anecdote, I reviewed the Google Pixel 6a for XDA, and I was a big, big fan. My biggest criticism of it was its proximity in price to the regular Google Pixel 6, but that's no longer such a big deal with this discount. I especially love the Google Pixel software experience with features such as Now Playing, the excellent cameras that it has, and the great in-hand feel of the phone.

There are few better smartphone deals that you'll find than this, and to be honest, for $250, it's really hard to go wrong. Years of support and a powerful chipset mean that we're expecting this phone will be a sleeper hit for years to come.