Google Pixel 6a finally starts to get the delayed September 2022 security update

Google announced the September 2022 security bulletin a few days ago, which almost immediately landed for the Pixel phones. However, notably absent from the list of eligible devices were the Google Pixel 6a. Now, nearly one week later, the update for the newest Google mid-ranger has started rolling out.

Several Pixel 6a owners across the globe are now able to download the update simply by checking for it on their phones. Apart from bringing in the September 2022 security patches, the latest release also bumps its software build number to TP1A.220905.004.A2.

The September update contains fixes for the abnormal battery drain from certain launcher background activities. It also addresses the issue responsible for frequently causing notifications to appear truncated on the lock screen. We go over these changes in greater detail in our post about the update’s initial rollout.

For the Google Pixel 6a, the update specifically brings a number of improvements related to the under-display fingerprint sensor. Call it a coincidence, but last week’s Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 build for the Pixel 6a indeed polished up the fingerprint unlocking experience as a whole. Google might have actually backported some of the fixes from the first beta of the Quarterly Platform Release for Android 13 to the stable branch.

This isn’t the first time that the Pixel 6 family has lagged behind the Snapdragon-powered legacy Pixels in terms of receiving the monthly software updates. We’re not entirely sure what’s going on behind the scenes, but our money is that it has something to do with the in-house Tensor chipset that powers the current generation Pixel phones.

The update should be rolling out now, so you should get it soon if you haven’t already. In case you can’t update normally since your phone is rooted, or you don’t want to wait for Google to push the update to your Pixel 6a, then check out our Android 13 download article for the September 2022 OTA file and factory image.