How many software updates will the Google Pixel 6a get?

The new affordable Pixel 6a is different than the previous Google Pixel A phones in many ways. Not only does it sport a brand new design, but it also packs the same powerful flagship Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. But at the same time, the Pixel 6a also makes some baffling choices. In a world where pretty much every mid-range phone has moved to a higher refresh rate display, the Pixel 6a packs a 60Hz panel. It also drops the 3.5mm audio jack. But these complaints are peanuts compared to the value and features the Pixel 6a offers at $449. Aside from powerful cameras, the Pixel 6a also offers great software support. However, Google’s software promise is no longer the best in class.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

How many platform and security updates will the Pixel 6a get?

Just like the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the new Pixel 6a is promised to get five years of software support. But before you get too excited, note that Android OS updates are only promised for three years. Meanwhile, the phone will continue to receive security updates for five years.

Google Pixel 6a The Google Pixel 6a offers three years of gauranteed Android OS updates and five years of monthly security updates. Buy from Amazon

However, Google’s software promise is no longer the best in the business. Samsung has surpassed Google in this area. Samsung promises four years of OS updates for the Galaxy A53 5G and five years of security updates. But still, if you want to get your hands on the cutting-edge versions of Android as soon as possible, the Pixel 6a is your best bet. In addition to receiving new Android OS updates on day one, you’ll also be able to test out developer previews and beta versions months in advance leading up to the final public release. And when Android 13 becomes officially available in the next few months, the Pixel 6a will be the first in line to receive it.

Bottom line

To summarize, the Pixel 6a enjoys the same level of software support as the flagship Pixel phones and will get up to three OS updates and five years of security updates. The similarity-priced Galaxy A53 offers longer software support. However, the Pixel 6a is still the best option if you want to try out new Android updates before anyone else.

If you’re planning to buy the Pixel 6a, be sure to take advantage of deals and discounts to save money. Also, check out the best Pixel 6a cases to protect your new phone from accidental damage and scratches.