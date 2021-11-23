Google’s Pixel 6a reportedly has a Google Tensor chipset

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro just arrived last month, but there’s already excitement for the company’s next phone. Google is rumored to be working on a new Pixel A-series phone based on the new Pixel 6, which would replace the Pixel 5a released in August of this year, and the first reputable renders were published earlier this week. Now we might have more information about the phone’s internals.

A new report from 9to5Google, based on code in the Google Camera app, claims the Pixel 6a will have a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor for the primary camera — the same one found in every Google phone from the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 5a. If you were hoping some of the Pixel 6’s camera powers would roll down to a budget Pixel already, you’ll probably be disappointed when the phone arrives. There’s also a 12MP IMX386 sensor, likely for an ultra-wide camera, as well as an 8MP IMX355 sensor for the front camera.

9to5Google also claims the Pixel 6a will have the same Google Tensor GS101 chip as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but the source of that information was not specified. That would make the Pixel 6a the first Google Pixel A-series phone to a flagship-class chipset, which would be exciting if true. If the Pixel 6a doesn’t end up using a Tensor chip at all, Google could go with another mid-range Snapdragon chipset, like the company has done with previous Pixel A-series phones.

The latest renders for the Pixel 6a revealed the phone will have a 6.2-inch display with a centered hole-punch camera, an under-display fingerprint reader (a first for a Pixel A-series phone), and no headphone jack. he phone roughly measures 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm, or 10.4mm if you don’t include the camera bump.