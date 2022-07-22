Google Pixel 6a Unboxing: What’s in the box?

The Google Pixel 6a has finally arrived, and it’s been a widely anticipated phone. It packs Google Tensor, a great camera, and Google’s amazing Pixel software. If you’re interested in what’s in the box, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you’ll get inside of the box when you purchase this device internationally.

What’s in the Google Pixel 6a retail box?

Google Pixel 6a

USB-C to USB-C cable

SIM ejection tool

Region-specific documentation, including Quick Start Guide

USB OTG adapter

The Google Pixel 6a comes with all of the usual stuff you’d expect in the box, though you’ll note that it does lack a charging brick. As a result, if you want to charge this device at its full speed, you’ll want to do so with a USB Power Delivery-compatible charging brick. We have a list of the best USB PD chargers you can get for compatible phones, and any of them should do the trick.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

As for any other extras, you don’t really get any with this mid-range handset from Google. There’s no pre-applied screen protector, there’s no case in the box, and it’s all just the bare minimum. The USB OTG adapter is a nice touch if you want to use USB devices with your smartphone, but that’s about it. These are the same box contents as with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, so the company isn’t intentionally cutting back on the contents for people who are buying a mid-range phone.

If you’re looking to pick this phone up, it’s already available for pre-order as of the 21st of July, 2022. Devices will begin shipping on July 28. It costs $449 in the US, €459 in Europe, £399 in the U.K., and ₹43,999 in India. Be sure to check out our review of the Google Pixel 6a if you want to learn more. It’s a phone with a lot to love but with a confusing execution, so you may want to consider picking up the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro instead.

Google Pixel 6a The Google Pixel 6a is a mid-range smartphone with Google Tensor and a high-end camera, though its execution feels a bit confused. See at Google

If you’re going to buy a Google Pixel, which one will you buy? Let us know in the comments below!