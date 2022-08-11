How much warranty does the Google Pixel 6a have?

Google’s new Pixel 6a has already made it to our collection of the best cheap Android phones that you can buy in 2022. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that you’d expect from a high-end device, but there’s still plenty to like for the $449 asking price. It takes a lot of the good from the Pixel 6 and makes some meaningful compromises to fit into the mid-range category. We suggest you read our Pixel 6a review if you want to learn more about the phone before making a purchase decision. But if you’ve already made up your mind and wondering about the device warranty then you’ve landed on the right page. In this article, we’ll tell you all the Pixel 6a warranty details including the warranty period, what’s covered under the warranty, and more.

Google Pixel 6a and warranty

The Google Pixel 6a, just like the other two phones in the Pixel 6 series, comes with a limited manufacturer warranty from Google. The company offers a standard one-year limited-time warranty on the Pixel 6a in the US and Canada. This is standard practice for Google as the company promises a one-year limited warranty for almost all its hardware. Google’s refurbished products, on the other hand, get a ninety-days warranty. This includes both products refurbished by Google or any other third party authorized by Google.

In parts of the world where the law mandates a longer warranty period such as two years, Google complies with the applicable law if it officially sells its products there.

As long as your device is under warranty and the defect is covered by Google, then the company will either repair or replace the defective components with new or refurbished parts. You may even get a replacement for your product or a full refund depending on the severity of the issue and the extent of support extended by the company. Repaired and newly replaced products will continue to be warranted for the remaining time of the original warranty period. So if you end up replacing your Google Pixel 6a six months after purchasing, for instance, then your newly replaced unit will have an additional six months of warranty left.

As is the case with a lot of limited time warranty enforced by manufacturers, Google’s limited-time warranty does not apply to damage caused by the following reasons:

Normal wear and tear

Accidental damages

Misuse of the product (including failure to follow product documentation)

Neglect

Disassembly and alterations

Servicing other than by Google-authorized technicians

External causes such as, but not limited to liquid damage, exposure to sharp objects, exposure to excessive force, and more

If your product also has damage that is not covered by Google’s limited-time warranty, then the company may notify you about repairing the damage not covered by the limited warranty at your own cost. Alternatively, the company may even return your product without repairing it. Lastly, it’s worth noting that the limited warranty is only valid and enforceable in locations where the Google Product is sold and will apply only if you purchase it from Google or its authorized resellers.

Well, that’s everything you need to know about the Pixel 6a warranty. The device comes with a standard warranty, just like a lot of other smartphones. It goes without saying that you should take good care of your phone even if it has the safety net of a manufacturer warranty. Buying a good quality case goes a long way in keeping your device protected against accidental damages that aren’t covered by the warranty. You can check our collection of the best Google Pixel 6a cases to find some good options that are worth considering. If you’re yet to purchase a Pixel 6a unit, then consider checking out our collection of the best Google Pixel 6a deals to see if you can save some money on your purchase.