Is the Google Pixel 6a waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

Google revealed the middle-range Pixel 6a during its I/O 2022 conference. It comes packed with technologies that make it such a tempting device to snatch at $449. For example, you get to utilize the Google Tensor chip and a great camera system. However, you miss out on other higher-end features — such as the 120Hz refresh rate and wireless charging. If you buy a Pixel 6a, make sure to grab a case, too. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and cracks will only make it look unappealing. Speaking of damaging your smartphone, you must be wondering if the Google Pixel 6a is waterproof. Here’s everything you need to know about this particular matter.

Is the Pixel 6a a waterproof phone?

Let’s start by clearing a widespread misconception. None of the popular smartphones are waterproof, and neither is the Google Pixel 6a. These phones have an IP rating that reflects their water and dust resistance. Depending on this IP rating, they’re able to withstand certain conditions under specific factors — ideally. Time and active use eat through everything, though, including water resistance. Down the road, it’s normal for the seals in these devices to wear out.

So now that we’ve explained how the Pixel 6a isn’t waterproof, you must be wondering about its IP rating. This phone has an IP67 rating. This means you get to immerse it in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes at a time. However, remember, this only applies when the phone is still new. Down the road, you could cause liquid damage to it if you subject it to water after the seals wear out.

Consider the IP rating as a backup plan in case you accidentally drop the phone in a water puddle. Don’t excessively wash it or subject it to water unnecessarily. If you drop it in salty water, soak it in neutral, clean water afterward to get rid of the salt.

