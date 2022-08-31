Does the Google Pixel 6a support wireless and reverse wireless charging?

The Google Pixel 6a is officially here, and it’s essentially a watered-down version of the flagship Pixel 6. For $150 less (you can save even more with amazing deals that often bring it down to below $400), the Pixel 6a offers the same design and flagship Tensor SoC as the Pixel 6. But to arrive at that cheaper price tag, Google had to cut some corners, and as a result, the Pixel 6a doesn’t offer many of the niceties offered by the flagship Pixels. For one, the affordable model drops the higher refresh rate panel and settles for the standard 60Hz display. And instead of cutting-edge camera hardware, the Pixel 6a packs classic cameras. Moreover, Pixel 6a also misses out on wireless charging.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

While the Pixel 6a brings several notable upgrades over previous Pixel A phones, wireless charging isn’t one of them. If wireless charging support ranks high on your priority list, you would be better off going with the Pixel 6, which offers 21W fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The lack of wireless charging support wouldn’t have been a huge deal if the Pixel 6a offered at least faster wired charging speeds. But that’s not the case. The phone tops out at 18W, which is anything but fast. As we noted in our review, the phone takes about two hours to go from 0% to 100%. Not to mention you don’t get a charger inside the box. Thankfully, the Pixel 6a’s 4,410mAh battery is able to provide full-day of usage.

The Pixel 6a not offering wireless charging support isn’t that surprising considering its price. Wireless charging convenience is still a rarity in mid-range phones and is usually only found in more expensive flagship phones.

Google Pixel 6a The Pixel 6a offers a well-rounded hardware package, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, Tensor SoC, and capable cameras. Buy from Amazon

If you can look past the charging limitations, the Pixel 6a has plenty to offer, including a bold design, powerful cameras, a thoughtful software experience, and long software support. If you have just bought the Pixel 6a, be sure to pick up a protective case for it. We have also rounded up the best Pixel 6a accessories, which feature our best picks for chargers, cases, earbuds, and more.