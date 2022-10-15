Does the Google Pixel 7 series support 5G networks? Which bands does it support?

Google’s new Pixel 7 series brings some noteworthy improvements over the previous-gen Pixel 6 phones. Both phones pack Google’s new second-generation Tensor G2 chip and they also have a slightly updated design. The new Pixel phones, however, share a lot of similarities with the Pixel 6 series phones, and that includes 5G support too. So if you’re wondering whether the new phones support 5G, then the short answer is yes. Both Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro support 5G, but not every unit has the same 5G capabilities.

When we say different 5G capabilities, we mean not all the Pixel 7 models support both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G. It differs based on the region and the carrier. In the US, this is more specific to the regular, more affordable Pixel 7. Google sells two different models of the Pixel 7 in the US — GVU6C and GQML3 — out of which only one supports both Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G. The GQML3 is the one that supports both 5G networks and you can either purchase it unlocked or from Verizon and AT&T in the US.

As for the Pixel 7 Pro, the model sold in the United States — both unlocked and carrier units — support mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G networks. There is a Pixel 7 Pro model that only supports Sub-6GHz 5G, but that doesn’t seem to be sold in the US. We’ve highlighted different Pixel 7 models along with their supported 5G networks and bands in the table below. You can then check your model and compare it with the ones mentioned below to see if your unit supports both Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G.

You can find the model number of your phone at the bottom end of the phone’s box. Alternatively, you can also find it in your phone’s Settings app, tap About Phone > Regulatory labels > Model number.

Phone 5G network Supported bands Google Pixel 7

(GVU6C) Sub-6GHz n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28/30/38/40/41/48/66/71/75/76/77/78 Google Pixel 7

(GQML3) Sub-GHz, mmWave Sub-6GHz bands: n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28/30/38/40/41/48/66/71/77/78

mmWave bands: n260/n261 Google Pixel 7

(GO3Z5, for Japan only) Sub-6GHz n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28/30/38/40/41/48/66/71/75/76/77/78 Google Pixel 7 Pro

(GP4BC) Sub-6GHz n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28/30/38/40/41/48/66/71/75/76/77/78 Google Pixel 7 Pro

(GE2AE) Sub-6GHz, mmWave Sub-6GHz bands: n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28/30/38/40/41/48/66/71/77/78

mmWave bands: n257/n258/n260/n261 Google Pixel 7 Pro

(GFE4J, for Japan only) Sub-6GHz, mmWave Sub-6GHz bands: n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28/30/38/40/41/48/66/71/77/78

mmWave bands: n257/n258/n260/n261

Google has also created a very intuitive ‘5G on your Pixel’ page to check whether your Pixel phone supports 5G in your region. It’ll also tell you the supported 5G network on your unit based on the model and the carrier.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: All models support 5G

Long story short, all Pixel 7 Pro models sold in the US support both mmWave as well as Sub-6GHz 5G networks, so it mostly comes down to your carrier. The regular Pixel 7, however, is available in both Sub-6GHz and Sub-6GHz + mmWave 5G flavors. The Pixel 7 models with mmWave 5G will only available with select carriers.

