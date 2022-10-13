Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro factory images and kernel source code are now available

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are a step up from all previous Pixel phones. They’re snappy, take great photos, and have the brand new Tensor G2 SoC powering their core that makes them stand out from the rest of the Android crowd. Now, Google has released the factory images and the kernel source code for the Pixel 7 series right alongside its public availability for tinkerers wanting a little extra control over their new purchase.

Factory images for the Google Pixel 7 series

Developers who have been waiting for the Pixel 7’s stock apps and other system files, the factory images give you access to everything on these devices. For the regular users, factory images are quite important, because they make experimenting with the software easier on the mind.

For instance, it’s now safe for tinkerers to attempt rooting the device. The modding community has been waiting for these because, without a boot image backup, there would be no way to recover from a botched Magisk installation. In a nutshell, you know that you have an option to get back to a working device in case things go wrong.

Download factory images: Google Pixel 7 (code-name: “panther”) ||| Google Pixel 7 Pro (code-name: “cheetah”)

At the moment, there are three sets of factory images available: TD1A.220804.009.A5 is for the Japan variants, while TD1A.220804.009.A2 and TD1A.220804.031 are meant for the unlocked units. The released packages carry the October 2022 Android security patches

Kernel source code and device tree

Google has also started uploading the kernel source code and device tree sources, so developers can soon start building custom kernels and port popular custom ROMs for the device duo. For other Android enthusiasts, the Pixel 7’s kernel source code is a great way to study what Google has done to make the new Pixel so performant.

Device Kernel Source Code Device Tree SE Policy Google Pixel 7/7 Pro Unified (code-name: “pantah”) Link Link Link Common SoC Elements (code-name: “gs201”) N/A Link Link

At the time of reporting, the repositories linked above seem to be empty, but they will be populated soon.

