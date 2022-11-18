The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now up to $150 off during a new Black Friday promotion.

The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are some of the best Android handsets you can currently buy. Although they aren't perfect, these two handsets offer great hardware performance and their software prowess is unmatched. Both handsets are currently on sale for a limited time during Black Friday, knocking up to $150 off their retail prices.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are both powered by Google's brand-new Tensor G2 processor, with both smartphones featuring a 50MP main camera. However, there are some differences between the two, with the Pixel 7 Pro having a 12MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto camera, and the Pixel 7 sticking with just a 12MP ultrawide. Despite these differences, both phones shoot amazing photos, and pretty good videos.

Another difference between the two phones is that the Pro model has 6.7-inch LTPO 120Hz AMOLED display, while the standard model has a 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen. Both phones have a fingerprint reader under the display. As far as software goes, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will both receive the latest updates from Google and will be supported for some years to come.

When comes to colors, the Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass, while the Pixel 7 Pro comes in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. Both models are offered in 128GB and 256GB internal storage options, but only the 7 Pro is available with 512GB. There is also a difference in RAM, with the Pixel 7 coming with 8GB and the pixel 7 Pro coming with 12GB.

If you're interested, for a limited time, you can pick up any model of the Pixel 7 for $100 off, that means the 128GB model will cost $499, while the 256GB model will come in at $599. As for the Pixel 7 Pro, currently, you'll be getting $150 off, meaning the base model with 128GB will cost $749, the 256GB variant will cost $849, and the 512GB version will be $949.