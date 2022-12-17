If you've been needing to get your hands on some genuine parts for your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, iFixit now has them in stock.

Earlier in the year, Google announced that it would partner with iFixit to offer parts and repair guides for some of its most popular products. The initial release stated that iFixit would carry parts for the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 6 and beyond. A couple of months later, those parts would become available on iFixit, giving eager enthusiasts a new place to get parts. Now, it looks like the company is offering parts for Google's latest handsets, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The folks at 9to5Google discovered the parts, and it looks like there a quite a lot of options available. When it comes to the Pixel 7 Pro, users will be able to purchase the display, battery, rear camera, display adhesive, and graphite sheet for the battery. Regarding pricing, you're looking at $207 for the display, $50 for the battery, and $160 for the rear camera. What's kind of convenient is that the parts will come with tools that you can use to perform the repair.

When it comes to the Pixel 7, you're looking at roughly the same kind of part selection, except for the ultrawide camera and silicon pad for the battery. Part prices for the Pixel are considerably less, with the display costing $137, the rear primary camera coming in at $97, and the ultrawide camera coming in at $50. Overall, not bad pricing for genuine parts. At the time of writing, there doesn't seem to be much literature around the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but given some time, it will undoubtedly start filling up.

If you're looking for other parts, iFixit is also partnered with Samsung, Motorola, Valve, HTC, Microsoft, and Fairphone. The company also provides guides for a number of devices, whether it's for smartphones, tablets, cameras, game consoles, and more.

Source: iFixit

Via: 9to5Google