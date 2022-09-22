Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices get leaked ahead of launch

Just a couple of days ago, Google showed off the Pixel 7 Pro in a new promotional ad, and at the same time, it also let the world know that the phone would be available for pre-order starting on October 6. Now, we get details about pricing for the upcoming Pixel 7 devices, and it looks like there could also be impressive promotional incentives at launch.

According to Artem Russakovskii, who has obtained internal pricing data from Target, the Pixel 7 will come priced at $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro will be priced at $899. The information also shows the official colors of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, like Obsidian, Snow, Hazel, and Lemongrass. But what makes this new leak interesting are the promotional offers that will supposedly be attached to both phones when they launch. According to the source, Target will offer gift card incentives when purchasing the handsets. The Pixel 7 will come with a $100 gift card offer, and the Pixel 7 Pro will also have a gift card offer worth $200. While this sounds like an impressive opportunity, at this point, it’s unclear what kind of conditions are tied to the promotion. But, if these gift cards are offered with no strings attached, this could end up being a really good deal for those that are interested in the handsets.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long, as the Made by Google event is set to take place on October 6. So far, Google has shared a lot of information about its new phones ahead of their official debut. So far, we have seen the phones in full and their colors. We also know that the Pixel 7 handsets will be powered by Google’s new Tensor G2 processor. With so much already known, hopefully, Google will have some interesting surprises left to announce at the event.

Source: Artem Russakovskii (Twitter)