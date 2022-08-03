Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-order and release dates revealed

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7 were announced towards the tail end of Google I/O 2022. The company showed off both handsets and even teased some of its details. While this was pretty exciting, the hype has since died down considerably. Thankfully, new information about the handsets has been revealed, and it looks like the two devices finally have a release date.

Jon Prosser, better known for his Apple intel, revealed that the Google 7 handsets would launch mid-October. According to his trusted and reputable sources, both phones will be available for pre-order starting on October 6 and will later go on sale starting on October 13. Furthermore, Prosser doubled down on the dates, stating that he previously leaked accurate information about the release dates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

As far as official information goes, Google has shared images and renders of the phones, the latter of which can be seen in the attached videos. The design of the phones is quite polarizing, but Google is leaning into its unique design, which started with the Pixel 6 devices. The rear has a unique visor that houses the phone’s cameras. When it comes to its internal components, as of now, what is known is that Google will debut its next-generation Tensor processor. When released, these smartphones should become formidable handsets in the Android space, especially since they should be running Android 13 at launch.

Google is also expected to release its Google Pixel Watch. The smartwatch was teased during Google I/O 2022. While not much is known about the wearable, we have a few details. The device will have a circular AMOLED display and physical crown. It is rumored to be powered by an older generation Samsung chipset, packing 1.5GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

One advantage it might have compared to its competitors is that it will likely run Wear OS 3. Despite the OS being announced quite some time ago, it has yet to arrive on many wearables. For now, we will have to be patient, as Google hasn’t even announced a date for its event that will reportedly occur sometime in the fall. Luckily, there are other events ahead, most notably Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked, taking place next week on August 10.

Source: Front Page Tech