Google debuts an official design video for the Pixel 7

We are a week away from the launch of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and while we’ve known about the devices for quite some time now, it never hurts to get a closer look at the upcoming phones whenever possible. Thankfully, Google has provided another high-quality video, this time focusing on the design of the Pixel 7.

The video starts off by showing the exclusive Lemongrass colorway of the Pixel 7, giving us an extreme close-up of the bold camera visor in a brushed satin finish. The video also gives us a closer look at the Obsidian model before transitioning to the Snow variant. Although the video is short, being able to see the finer details of the smartphones gives a better appreciation for the design and the materials used. If you enjoyed the video of the Pixel 7, it’s recommended to check out the design video for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

As far as other details about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we still know very little. Despite Google unveiling the handsets in May during Google I/O, it has been very careful about what it shares. So far, we know how they look, what colors they will come in, and that both models are powered by Google’s next-generation processor dubbed the Tensor G2. As far as other details, we know that the phones will be available for pre-order on October 6, the same day they will be revealed in full at the Made by Google event.

Along with the phones, Google should also shed more details about its first Wear OS device, the Pixel Watch. Hopefully, the company will have some surprises in store for the day of the announcements. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out, as the event will take place on October 6.

Source: Made by Google (YouTube)