It looks like dual eSIM support has finally found its way to the Pixel 7, and could get a wide release with the upcoming Pixel Feature Drop.

It looks like dual eSIM functionality has arrived on the Pixel 7. While functionality has existed on the device, this is the first instance being reported where both eSIMs can be active at the same time. For those that rely on dual SIMs, this is great news, but you won't be able to take advantage of the feature now unless your device is enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

The change was spotted by a user on Reddit and was confirmed by Esper's Mishaal Rahman through a screenshot, showing dual eSIM functionality with both profiles being active. It's unclear when the new dual eSIM functionality was enabled, but it is now apparently working with the Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update.

image via u/luishc77

While the update was originally launched towards the beginning of the month, there is the possibility that the feature was enabled through some sort of backend change. We have reached out to Google for clarification and will update this article if we hear back. As far as when this will arrive to the public through a stable release, it is expected to hit Pixel smartphones sometime in March with the release of the next Pixel Feature Drop.

Google recently launched its Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 patch, adding some welcome fixes to the OS. If interested in trying out the latest beta version of Android 13, you can always register your compatible device in the beta program and download the update over-the-air. As of now, these are the handsets that are supported: Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 series or Pixel 7 series devices.

Before you try the beta, be sure to have all your important information backed up. While it's not common to have issues, there is always the possibility that something could go wring, so it's better to be safe when it comes to your information.

Source: Reddit

Via: Mishaal Rahman (Twitter)