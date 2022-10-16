Does the Google Pixel 7 series offer dual SIM and eSIM support?

Apple attracted a lot of attention by removing the physical SIM slot from all the U.S. variants of the iPhone 14. Not only did this leave a lot of users confused about the SIM support on the iPhone 14 lineup, but it also stirred conversations about other manufacturers doing something similar. So what about Google’s new Pixel phones? Do the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer dual SIM and eSIM support? Simply put, yes, the Google Pixel 7 series offers both Dual SIM and eSIM support.

Just like a lot of other smartphones out there, the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer dual SIM support. While you only get a single Nano SIM card slot on the new Pixel phones, you can have another eSIM to go along with it and use both numbers simultaneously. This means you can have two active numbers on the Pixel phones at any given time. But what makes these phones even better is that they’ll also support dual eSIMs shortly.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Google Pixel 7 series: Nano SIM as well as dual eSIM support

The Pixel 7 will be the first Android phone to support dual eSIM! I’ve been tracking this feature (called eSIM MEP) for a while now, and I’ve been wondering when Google would enable it on a device. https://t.co/0XCMnsXpfi — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 12, 2022

That’s right, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will take advantage of ‘multiple enabled profiles’ (MEP) support on Android 13 to have two active eSIMs. The MEP support, in case you don’t know, eliminates the need to have two eSIMs elements or an eSIM and a nano SIM card to have dual SIM functionality. It allows the single eSIM element to connect to two different carriers at the same time. While this, technically, makes the new Pixel phones the first Android phones with dual eSIM support, there’s no official confirmation on the same from Google. It’s predicted to be enabled in the future via a Feature update and all the official resources from Google only mention a physical SIM plus eSIM support for now.

That, however, doesn’t change the fact that the new Pixel phones offer both dual SIM and eSIM support. You’ll just have to use a physical SIM card and an eSIM to use two numbers on these phones until the dual eSIM feature drops.

Google’s new Pixel 7 series is now up for grabs and there are some amazing deals out there to save you a lot of money. We’ve also rounded up some of the best Pixel 7 cases and the Pixel 7 Pro cases if you want to protect your new phone from accidental drops and bumps.

Will you be actively using two numbers with your Google Pixel phone? Let us know in the comments below!