Google's latest Pixel smartphones are among the best Android phones you can buy right now. Its flagship Pixel 7 series offers a great package overall at a significantly lower price than the competition, while the Pixel 7a is the best cheap Android phone currently on the market. The devices are hard to beat at full price, and they're now even more attractive with these Prime Day deals that bring them down to their lowest prices yet. On top of that, you can also pick up a pair of Google's highly-acclaimed wireless earbuds or the Pixel Watch at discounted prices to complete your Pixel collection.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Although the 256GB variant of Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 7 Pro launched at $1,000, you can grab it for just $750 on Prime Day. That's a great price for a phone with impeccable camera performance, a clean yet feature-rich software experience with unique AI smarts, a high refresh rate OLED display, and decent battery life.

The Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,500 nits peak brightness, Google's second-gen Tensor G2 chip, and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a solid triple camera setup on the back that delivers impressive stills in even the most challenging lighting situations. You can grab the 256GB model at a $250 discount by following the link below or pick up the base 128GB variant at a 28% discount for just $650.

Google Pixel 7 Pro $749 $999 Save $250 The Pixel 7 Pro is Google's best phone ever, with a refined, premium design and Google's second-generation silicon — plus awesome cameras, as usual. $749 at Amazon

Google Pixel 7a

If you don't want to spend over $500 on a new phone but still want a flagship experience, you can't go wrong with the Pixel 7a. It features the same Tensor G2 chipset as the flagship Pixel 7 Pro, so it can blaze through almost anything you throw at it. It normally retails for under $500, but thanks to this Prime Day sale, the Pixel 7a is an even sweeter deal, as you can cop it at a 10% discount.

For $450, the Pixel 7a gets you a flagship chipset, a 90Hz OLED display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the best cameras on any mid-ranger out there. On top of that, it has a 4,385mAh battery that will easily last a full day of heavy use. However, it only supports 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging, so it's not a great option for those who don't like charging their phones overnight. If you don't have any issues with that, order your Pixel 7a by following the link below.

Google Pixel 7a $449 $499 Save $50 Google's latest mid-ranger brings several improvements over last year's model, making it a great option for the budget conscious. The Pixel 7a packs the flagship Tensor G2 chip, flagship-tier cameras, an improved 90Hz display, more RAM, better durability, and wireless charging support. $449 at Amazon

Google Pixel 6a

For those who just want the Pixel experience without spending over $300, the Pixel 6a is the perfect fit. Although a year old, it's still a great device with Google's first-gen Tensor SoC and all the Pixel-exclusive software features you get with the more premium models. The phone usually retails for around $350, but you only need to spare $250 to grab one on Prime Day.

That's a great price for a smartphone that offers a fast and clean software experience with a ton of exclusive features and great camera performance compared to other devices in this price range. The Pixel 6a, like the newer model, features a 6.1-inch OLED panel. However, it's capped at 60Hz. It packs 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,306mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. You also get a 12.2MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter for all your imaging needs.

Google Pixel 6a $249 $349 Save $100 The Pixel 6a is a great budget smartphone that will serve you well for many years to come. It packs a powerful set of cameras, Google's in-house Tensor chip, and a couple of other interesting features for around $300 right now. $249 at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Once you're done ordering yourself a new Pixel smartphone, you might also want to get a new pair of wireless earbuds to use with it. Google's first-party earbuds are undoubtedly the best fit for a Pixel smartphone, and the Pixel Buds Pro should be your go-to choice. While it's a flagship pair of earbuds that usually retails for $200, you can snag some right now for just $140.

The Pixel Buds Pro are hard to beat at that price, as it offers all the features you get with the best wireless earbuds currently on the market. It has ANC support, which does a great job of canceling background noises, a comfortable fit, decent battery life with fast charging support, Google Fast Pair to pair with your Pixel phone instantly, and impressive audio output. You also get Google Assistant built-in, along with intuitive touch controls.

Google Pixel Buds Pro $133 $200 Save $67 The Google Buds Pro are a solid pair of true wireless earbuds. They pump out balanced audio and block out a fair bit of background noise. They also have beamforming microphones for crystal clear calls, Google Assistant support, and up to 31 hours of total battery life. $133 at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

If the Pixel Buds Pro are a bit outside your budget despite the Prime Day discount, you might want to consider the Pixel Buds A-Series. The budget-friendly earbuds lack some of the premium features found on the Pro model, like ANC and wireless charging support, but they retain all the quality-of-life features, like Google Assistant support, Google Fast Pair, intuitive gesture inputs, and decent battery life.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are available at a 40% discount on Prime Day, bringing them down to their lowest price ever. Follow the link below to snag the earbuds for just $59 and enjoy a great audio experience with your new Pixel phone without spending a fortune.

Google Pixel Buds A Series $59 $99 Save $40 Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are a great buy for those who want a premium build and great audio output at an affordable price. $59 at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market, but it doesn't take the top spot because it's not as feature-rich or affordable as its main competitor: the Galaxy Watch 5. However, thanks to Prime Day deals on smartwatches, it's down to a price where it might just be a better buy. The smartwatch usually retails for around $350, but you can get it for just $250 by following the link below.

The Pixel Watch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display in a compact 41mm case with unique edge-to-edge dome glass. It packs Samsung's Exynos 9110 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, and a 294mAh battery with fast wireless charging support. The watch runs the latest version of Wear OS, and since it's a Pixel, you can bank on it being the first to receive the next major Wear OS upgrade as soon as it's available.

Google Pixel Watch $250 $350 Save $100 The Google Pixel Watch is one of the most stylish and sleekest Android watches around. And since it's made by Google, it's about as official an Android watch as you're going to get. $250 at Amazon

Complete your Pixel collection with these amazing Prime Day deals

Google's hardware division has improved leaps and bounds over the last few years, and its latest devices are among the best you can buy right now. These Prime Day deals make them even more attractive, and we don't think you should hold off any longer to grab them for yourself. If you're confused between the smartphone options, I highly recommend the Pixel 7a. It's a great phone that gets you the best Google has to offer at a reasonable price. But if you're someone who likes all the bells and whistles, the Pixel 7 Pro is hard to beat at this price. There are so many mobile Prime day deals though, so we're sure you'll find something that fits.