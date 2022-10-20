What satellite navigation systems does the Google Pixel 7 series support?

Google’s newest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come packed with many notable upgrades, including a faster chipset, better cameras, and more software smarts. While the new Pixel 7 series feels like an iterative upgrade from the Pixel 6 series, it is the most refined Pixel lineup yet. Beyond excellent cameras and smart software features, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also offer a great navigation experience.

The Pixel 7 series supports dual-band GNSS

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro support all major global navigation satellite systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS. What’s more, both phones boast dual-band GNSS. That means they can lock on to two GNSS frequencies at the same time: L1 + L2 (GPS), G1 (Galileo), B1i + B1c + B2a (BeiDou), and L1 + L5 (QZSS). This enables the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to compute their positioning with increased accuracy even in dense areas, delivering a faster and more reliable navigation experience.

With support for all major satellite navigation systems and dual-band GNSS, the Pixel 7 series provides smooth navigation in apps like Google Maps and Uber.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by Google’s new Tensor G2 chipset and deliver excellent camera performance. The Pixel 7 Pro is the most premium offering, packing a 6.7-inch curved OLED QHD+ display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It also gets a more advanced camera system, featuring a 50MP main shooter, a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. The standard Pixel 7, on the other hand, flaunts a 6.3-inch OLED FHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and has a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter.

