Google Pixel 7 series hands-on: Doubling down on a winning formula

The Google Pixel 7 series is here, and like last year, there are two devices — a Google Pixel 7, and a Google Pixel 7 Pro. I recently had hands-on time with both devices at the company’s launch event in New York City. While I can’t talk about a lot of details just yet, I’m able to talk about the brief time I spent with these smartphones at the launch event itself. These two smartphones debut the company’s new Google Tensor G2, which has a few key differences over last year’s Tensor chipset.

Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro: Pricing & Availability

You can pre-order the all-new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro starting today by following the links below. The devices are available for a starting price of $599 and $899, respectively. Those who pre-order the Pixel 7 Pro from the Best Buy link below will receive a $200 Best Buy e-Gift Card and up to $400 with an eligible trade-in. On the other hand, Pixel 7 buyers will receive a $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card and up to $400 with an eligible trade-in.

Google Pixel 7 series: Specifications

Specification Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro Build 100% recycled aluminum frame

IP68

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 100% recycled aluminum frame

IP68

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Dimensions & Weight 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm

197g 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm

212g Display 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED

2400 x 1080p resolution

90Hz refresh rate

1400 nits peak brightness (25% higher brightness than the Pixel 6)

HDR support 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO pOLED

3120 x 1440p resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Variable refresh rate support (10-120Hz)

1500 nits peak brightness (25% higher brightness than the Pixel 6 Pro)

HDR support SoC Google Tensor G2 2x ARM Cortex-X1 @2.85Ghz 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @2.35GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @1.8GHz

ARM Mali G710 MP07 GPU

Next-gen Google custom TPU Google Tensor G2 2x ARM Cortex-X1 @2.85Ghz 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @2.35GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @1.8GHz

ARM Mali G710 MP07 GPU

Next-gen Google custom TPU RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,355mAh battery

Wired fast charging (up to 50% in about 30 minutes with Google’s 30W USB-C brick)

Fast wireless charging support (Qi-certified)

Up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver 5,000mAh battery

Wired fast charging (up to 50% in about 30 minutes with Google’s 30W USB-C brick)

Fast wireless charging support (Qi-certified)

Up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver Security In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock

Titan M2 chip In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock

Primary: 50MP f/1.85, OIS, Super Res Zoom up to 8x

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 114-degree FoV

12MP f/2.2, 114-degree FoV LDAF

Video: 4K 60FPS video capture support on all cameras 10-bit HDR video capture support

Primary: 50MP f/1.85, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 125.8-degree FoV, autofocus

Telephoto: 48MP f/3.5, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x, OIS

48MP f/3.5, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x, OIS LDAF

Video: 4K 60FPS video capture support on all cameras 10-bit HDR video capture support

Front Camera(s) 10.8MP f/2.2 upgraded ultra-wide selfie camera, 92.8-degree FoV, fixed focus

Larger sensor for better night-time photos 10.8MP f/2.2 upgraded ultra-wide selfie camera, 92.8-degree FoV, fixed focus

Larger sensor for better night-time photos Port(s) USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (mmWave support on select models)

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC 5G (mmWave support on select models)

4G LTE

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC Software Android 13

Minimum 5 years of security updates Android 13

Minimum 5 years of security updates Other Features Google One VPN

Software features: Photo Unblur Faster Night Sight Real Tone improvements Cinematic Blur Audio message transcription Clear calling

Google One VPN

Google One VPN

Software features: Photo Unblur Faster Night Sight Real Tone improvements Cinematic Blur Audio message transcription Clear calling



About this hands-on: Google invited us to the Google Pixel 7 series launch event in New York. While the company provided us exclusive access alongside other media persons to devices, the company had no input into the contents of this article.

Google Pixel 7 series: Design

From the outside of both smartphones, there are a few differences to distinguish them from last year’s Pixel 6 series. For a start, the camera visor sheds most of its glass in favor of a metal shield. The result of this is that we get a more uniform and seamless look, compared to the busier and conjoined look from last year. The metallic bar has a matte finish on the regular Pixel 7, but a glossy finish on the Pixel 7 Pro — just some extra differentiation in case you couldn’t tell them apart from the number of rear cameras. The camera visor also blends slightly more into the side rails of the phone. The Pixel 6 series last year was quite polarizing in its design, and I imagine that if you hated that design, you’re not going to be a fan of this one either, despite the refinements.

That hardware in the camera rail isn’t much of an improvement over last year’s model, though the 4x telephoto has been upgraded to a 5x telephoto. There are some interesting computations going on in the background when switching between the different levels of zoom, but we’ll be sure to explore that a lot more in our full review.

The front of both phones is rather unchanged from last year, though the Pixel 7 actually comes in a tad smaller than the Pixel 6. The Pixel 7 Pro has a curved 120Hz QHD display, whereas the Pixel 7 has a flat display that’s full HD and comes in at 90Hz. They both pack a single front-facing camera in the top center. You can tell the phones apart from each other with the curved screen as a reference.

I’m glad that Google is making some fun color phones, and in general, I’d love to see more interesting colors from other manufacturers. I like that Google has basic black-and-white devices for people who don’t want something fun, but the Hazel-colored Pixel 7 looks really good. It makes sense as well that the non-Pro is a more playful device, and the Pro has a more premium design. If you want to know what else is different between the two phones, check out the Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 series: Cameras

I got to play around with the cameras for a bit, and while I don’t have any photo samples to show you, I was impressed with what I saw. For starters, 15x zoom was usable, and that’s likely thanks to the machine learning algorithms that Google has employed. I also found that the elements in the photo that are lacking still look far better than any other phone that reaches too far into zooming in. You’d still wouldn’t want to zoom that far in if you can avoid it, but just in case you need to, it’s there and it works okay.

As for 2x zoom… well, it’s still pretty useless. I don’t understand why companies created 3x zoom lenses (a far more versatile lens) and then the vast majority switched back to 2x zoom — either through cropping or through telephoto lenses. Google is only cropping here so it’s less egregious, but I’d much prefer a 3x zoom lens over a 2x zoom lens in general.

Google Pixel 7 series: First impressions

Overall, I’m pretty impressed by both of these devices. If they can double down on improving things from the Google Pixel 6 series (especially with Tensor and all of its flaws), then it’s already in a pretty good position. The cameras look like they will be impressive, and Google’s software smarts never fail to deliver. We’ll be sure to bring you a full review as soon as we can and be sure to let us know in the comments if there’s anything, in particular, you’d like us to cover in our review. If you’ve pre-ordered your device, don’t forget to check out the best Pixel 7 cases and best Pixel 7 Pro cases.