Does the Google Pixel 7 series have a headphone jack?

Google’s new Pixel 7 series represents a modest upgrade over the Pixel 6 series, and they’re already shaping up to be some of the best Android phones on the market. From a new Tensor G2 chip to a slightly updated design, there is a lot to like about the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. But is the 3.5mm headphone jack a part of the Pixel 7 series’ specs sheet? Well, the short answer is, no. The Google Pixel 7 phones don’t have a headphone jack.

Headphone jacks used to be a very common feature on smartphones, but not so much anymore. Only a handful of modern phones out there still carry a headphone jack, so it’s not really surprising to see them go away on the Pixel phones too. But what’s more disappointing here is the fact that Google doesn’t even bundle its Pixel phones with a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter. This means you now have to buy the adapter separately to use your existing pair of wired earbuds or entirely switch to wireless earbuds. Either way, you have to spend more money on top of paying the full retail price for these new phones.

We recommend picking up a pair of wireless earbuds to go with your new phones as carrying a separately 3.5mm to USB-C dongle can be quite cumbersome. Google’s Pixel Buds Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds out there and we think it’ll work well with the new Pixel phones. But if you don’t want to spend a lot of money on a pair of earbuds then you can also buy a 3.5mm adapter. We’ll leave a link to an affordable yet reliable option below.

The lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack may seem like a glaring omission, but don’t let it take away from the fact that new Pixel phones are looking quite impressive. They improve upon the already impressive Pixel 6 series phones to offer a more refined experience overall.

Google Pixel 7 Series The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, meaning you'll have to rely on an adapter or buy a pair of wireless earbuds. Buy from Best Buy

Have you purchased one of the Pixel 7 series phones yet? If yes, then are you using a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter or a pair of wireless earbuds? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.