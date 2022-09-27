Google Pixel 7 shows up early on Amazon, reveals October 13 release date

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are set to be announced in a little over a week at the Made by Google launch event. While we have already seen quite a bit leading up to the launch, it looks like we are getting at least one more leak, this time coming from online retailer Amazon.

The Google Pixel 7 was spotted on the US Amazon website by Brandon Lee, who shared the following image through his Twitter account. While it still appears in search results if you check using its product number, clicking on the Google Pixel 7 on Amazon currently takes you to an error page stating that it is unavailable. While there isn’t too much new here, Amazon does have the retail release date of the smartphone listed for October 13. From a promotional ad released last week, we know that Google plans to offer pre-orders of its handsets starting on October 6. Although pricing could change, the listing for the Google Pixel 7 on Amazon is shown at $599, which is what we also saw from last week’s pricing leak from Target.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Google hasn’t been shy about showing off the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, announcing the devices early during Google I/O. The handsets will look nearly identical to the Pixel 6 series and will be powered by an all-new Google Tensor G2 processor. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in Obsidian and Snow colors, but the Pixel 7 Pro will have an exclusive color called Hazel, while the Pixel 7 will have an exclusive color called Lemongrass. In addition to the handsets, Google will also launch its new Pixel Watch, the company’s first Wear OS device. Naturally, to get the full details, we will still have to wait just a little while longer, but with the event set for October 6, we won’t have long to wait.

Source: Amazon

Via: Brandon Lee (Twitter)