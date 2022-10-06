The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can unblur your photos after you’ve taken them

Google has revealed a new feature called Photo Unblur for Google Photos on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. As the name indicates, this feature lets you remove blur from a picture, even after you’ve already taken it. In fact, it can even work on pictures not taken with the Pixel 7 family – you just need the phone for processing.

There are actually two sides to Google’s blur removal approach. First, if you’re using the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro’s camera, the phones will combine data from the main camera and the ultrawide sensor, paired with a machine learning algorithm to ensure that pictures look as sharp as possible, even if they were taken during a quick movement that would usually cause blur.

Bye bye, blur.#Pixel7 and #GoogleTensor G2 help ensure faces are incredibly sharp by automatically fusing images from both the main and ultrawide cameras, followed by a cutting-edge machine learning approach to even further reduce blur¹ ✨#MadeByGoogle ¹See image for info pic.twitter.com/siwwaMY8Tu — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

But even if you took a picture with another photo or camera, you can use the new Photo Unblur feature in the Google Photos app to remove blur. This is a completely AI-driven approach, leveraging the power of the new Google Tensor G2 processor. Google says Photo Unblur is exclusive to the Pixel 7 family, so it doesn’t look like it will be backported to previous Pixel phones.

Interestingly, the new camera on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can also create a blur effect for video, called Cinematic Blur. This allows you to record video with a cinematic-feeling depth-of-field effect.

This is just one of the many camera improvements Google announced today. The company has continued to improve its Real Tone cameras to ensure tey can work just as well for darker skin tones as they do for users with lighter skin. The company has also improved the zoom capabilities on the devices with up to 30x zoom, and on the Pixel 7 Pro, the ultra-wide camera also now supports macro photography so you can get up close to the subject of your pictures.

