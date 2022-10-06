Pre-order the Pixel 7 series on Best Buy and get an e-Gift Card worth up to $200

At its Made by Google event today, Google finally launched its latest flagship smartphones — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The new devices bring several improvements over the Pixel 6 series from last year, including the second-gen Tensor SoC, improved cameras, and brighter displays. Thanks to the new Tensor G2 SoC, the smartphones also offer a couple of cool machine-learning features that you won’t find on any other Android phone. If you’re thinking of purchasing the Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro, you’d be glad to know that Best Buy is offering e-Gift Cards worth up to $200 with pre-orders right now.

Pre-order the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a free $200 e-Gift Card on Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders right now. Additionally, you can get up to $400 off with an eligible trade-in. Snag the deal by following the link below.

Google Pixel 7 Pro The Pixel 7 Pro is Google's top-of-the-line flagship of the year, featuring the second-gen Tensor SoC, a 120Hz LTPO display, an additional telephoto sensor, and a bigger battery.

If you don’t want to shell out the big bucks on the Pro model, you can pre-order the regular Pixel 7 instead. Best Buy will give you a free $100 e-Gift Card with your purchase and up to $400 off with an eligible trade-in. Follow the link below to pre-order it right away.

In case you missed our in-depth coverage of the Pixel 7 series. Here’s a brief overview of Google’s latest flagships. The Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400nits of peak brightness, Google’s Tensor G2 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The device sports a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an upgraded 10.8MP selfie shooter for all your photography and videography needs. It also offers an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock support, the Titan M2 chip, a 4,355mAh battery, and stereo speakers.

On the other hand, the top-of-the-line Pixel 7 Pro features a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate support, the Tensor G2 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It features the same primary, ultra-wide, and selfie cameras as the regular variant but has an additional 50MP 5x optical zoom telephoto camera. Like the vanilla model, the Pixel 7 Pro also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock support, the Titan M2 chip, and stereo speakers. However, it packs a larger 5,000mAh battery.

Which one of these devices are you going to pre-order? Let us know in the comments section below.