The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are great smartphones, offering their own distinct designs, having plenty of power under the hood and excellent software features and updates. For the most part, they're one of the best Android smartphones on the market. While the reviews have been quite positive, there have been some issues surrounding the handsets. Perhaps one of the most impacting is the scroll stutter problem that countless number of people have complained about since pretty much the launch of the phones.

Although there have been reports that updates have solved the issue, others have still had to deal with the persistent issue. Now it looks like we're finally getting confirmation about the problem from Google, with a proper fix coming in the future. The news was first reported by 9to5Google, where it spotted a response in a crowded Google Issue Tracker thread with over a hundred comments with regard to stuttering issue.

While there's a lot to go through, perhaps the most important comment comes from a user with a Google email address, which is presumed to be an employee. The user chimed in stating that Google is aware of the stuttering issue and that the firm is working on a solution that will be available in an upcoming software update. While this is exciting news for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners, the trail goes pretty cold as there doesn't seem to be any additional information like what's causing the actual problem and when the software update will arrive.

While there are some DIY fixes floating around on the internet, they are often hit or miss, with some reporting that it fixes the scroll stutter issue, with others reporting that it does nothing. For the time being, it looks like Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users will be stuck with this issue for at least a little while longer. There is always the hope that the fix will arrive in the upcoming Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release that is now in beta.

Source: Google Issue Tracker

Via: 9to5Google