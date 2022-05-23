Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Here are all the different color options!

Google gave us an early preview of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro during its I/O 2022 keynote. Well, kind of. While the company didn’t fully unveil its next flagship phones in the Pixel lineup, it did give a super early look at the new phones. There’s still a lot that we don’t know about these new Pixel phones, but we do know what they’ll look like from the back and also in what colors they’ll be available to purchase later this year. So let’s take a quick look at all the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro color options.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro colors

Google’s new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in three colors each. The Pixel 7 will be available to purchase in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass colorways, while the Pixel 7 Pro will come in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel finishes. Both Lemongrass and Hazel finishes are new additions to the Pixel lineup, and they look quite different from anything we’ve seen on the market right now. Here, take a look –

Both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as you can see, features a two-tone back and a familiar camera bar. The Pixel camera bar, however, is now getting a metal frame that blends into the chassis. In case you are wondering, the Google Pixel 7 has a dual-camera setup at the back. Google is going with a pill-shaped module that rests within the camera bar. The Pixel 7 Pro seems to have three cameras at the back, for which the company is going with a pill-and-dot design within the camera bar.

It remains to be seen if the choice of using metal adds to the overall rigidity of the device, but it’s an interesting look, to say the least. This metal frame encompassing the camera visor comes in different colors based on the color variant you pick. The Obsidian unit, for instance, features a dark-grey metal frame, while the Snow variant features a slightly lighter shade of silver on the visor. Similarly, the camera bar and the frame appear to be tinted in a copper shade for the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro.

Closing Thoughts: Unique colors, as always!

Google has always offered its Pixel phones in exciting colorways, and the upcoming Pixel 7 series is no different. It looks a lot like the current flagships, but we like the new colors and improvements in the camera bar. The Pixel 7 Pro’s Hazel color, in particular, looks the most fun. It’s a beautiful finish which we haven’t seen a lot in the smartphone space. The copper tint on the camera bar and the frame make it look that much better.

Google says it has also made some improvements to the internal hardware. These new Pixel phones will be using Google’s second-gen Tensor chip along with an updated camera system. They’ll also be running Android 13 out of the box. Google didn’t talk much about these new phones at the I/O keynote. We expect more information about the Pixel 7 series to be available in the coming months, so stay tuned. We’ll also add direct links to buy individual colors of both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro once they go on sale. In the meantime, be sure to take a look at the Google Pixel 6a’s color options, as this phone will hit the shelves early.