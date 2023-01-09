The Google Pixel 7 Pro is once more as cheap as it was on Black Friday

Google Pixel 7 Pro $750 $900 Save $150 The Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale right now, so you'll save $150 when you order. The best part is that you're getting one of the best phones to ever hit the market for a very good price. $750 at Best Buy $750 at Amazon

Google's fantastic Pixel 7 Pro flagship phone was released a couple of months ago, but we already see its price drop frequently. In fact, you can now get it for the same fantastic price it had on Black Friday. Usually priced at $900 and up, you can get the Pixel 7 Pro with a discount of $150, which is a great discount, no matter how you look at it.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features the Google Tensor G2 processor and a massive 6.7" display that makes all those colors pop while taking pictures.

Talking of pictures, the 7 Pro has an absolutely fabulous camera. The phone features a 50MP primary camera with a large image sensor. Of course, it's also the whole software bit that Google excels at that helps it produce fantastic images that are clear, full of details, and color. We dubbed the Google Pixel 7 Pro as the smartphone with the best camera last year, so you'll know how much we were impressed by it.

The phone also features a 5,000 mAh battery to keep your phone going for a full day, no matter how much you use it. Plus, when you need to charge it, you can get to 50% in just half an hour with Google's 30W brick.

For $750, you can get the 128GB version, but you can also go for one of the options with more storage space. Here's how much you have to pay for these:

Google Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB : Get it for $850 (down from $1,000) at Best Buy | Amazon

: Get it for (down from $1,000) at Best Buy | Amazon Google Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB: Get it for $950 (down from $1,100) at Best Buy | Amazon

While Best Buy often offers discounted phones with the condition of activating the phone on the same day, that's not the case now, when you can very well pay for it later on.