Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 could reuse Pixel 6 series displays

During its I/O 2022 developer conference earlier this month, Google teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While not much was announced about the devices, we did get some hints about the specifications and the new colors. Now, additional information has been uncovered, indicating that the new devices will potentially reuse the displays found on the Pixel 6 series, albeit with a few tweaks.

Although Google has been fairly tight-lipped about the upcoming Pixel 7 devices, we have received new information about the displays from an unlikely source. New code spotted in AOSP shows that Google has created two new display driver entries, one tagged with “P10” and another with “C10“. According to 9to5Google, P10 and C10 are codenames for the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7. As mentioned previously, the newfound code reveals that the Pixel 7 smartphones will make use of the same display panels found in the Pixel 6 series.

If you’re unfamiliar with the previous generation of Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 Pro used a 6.71-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. The Pixel 6 used a smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution. The former offered a 120Hz refresh rate, while the latter had a 90Hz refresh rate.

According to the report, there is another display in the code — one that is nearly identical to the current iteration but a newer variant within the same family of displays. The report speculates that this updated display could be used in the Pixel 7 Pro, and it might offer some improvements over the current model. The code also reveals that the Pixel 7 Pro could gain a native 1080p mode. It would use “DDIC scaling” to scale the resolution to 1440p. This could be advantageous for those that are looking to save battery life. Furthermore, the report states that the Pixel 7 will be slightly smaller than the Pixel 6, which should reduce the display’s size. Of course, we’ll have to wait a while to be sure, as anything can change before the launch of these devices.

Source: 9to5Google