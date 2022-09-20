Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders will go live starting on October 6

We are just a few weeks away from the Made by Google launch event which is set to take place on October 6. Prior to the October event, Google has teased some of the devices, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and its Pixel Watch. Now, in a new promotional video on YouTube, the company has now shared when the Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-order.

The video has members from the Team Pixel community checking out the Pixel 7 Pro for the first time or at least that’s the way Google has framed it. What makes the video a bit strange is that the device is blurred out for nearly all of the interactions. If the smartphone was a secret, this would make sense, but Google announced and showed off the handset during Google I/O in May, and images of the phone are on its official website. While it’s hard to say for sure, what’s most likely the case is that it is just a small joke, since leaks of phones happen quite frequently nowadays. Regardless, the important part of this video comes towards the end, when Google shares that the phone will be available for pre-order on October 6.

Although the full specifications of the devices are not known, we do know that the Pixel 7 handsets will be powered by Google’s new Tensor G2 processor. Along with the phones, Google is expected to announce its new Pixel Watch. While there is high anticipation for the new Pixel phones, there is probably more intrigue surrounding the Pixel Watch. After all, this will be the first proper Wear OS watch made by Google. Although it has not been officially announced, a new leak earlier this week suggested that the retail price of the wearable would come in starting at $349.99. If this all sounds interesting, be sure to stay tuned for the announcement on October 6.

Source: Made by Google (YouTube)