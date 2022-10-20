Google Pixel 7 Pro review: Google finally delivers a true Android flagship that just works

If you remember the mayhem caused by the Google Pixel 6 Pro from last year, then you’ll also recall how simply divisive it was. Many Pixel fans will attempt to rewrite history and state that it was the best thing since sliced bread, but it was anything but. It was a good smartphone with a lot of problems, and in the case of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google has attempted to write a lot of those wrongs by approaching the same recipe with alternative ingredients

For the most part, the company has managed exactly that. This is the best Google Pixel smartphone to have ever been released — no contest. It has the best display of any Pixel (sans some issues that we’ll get into), the best camera, and controversially, the best SoC of any Pixel, too. Google Tensor G2 does a lot to right the wrongs of its predecessor thanks to improvements in the modem, GPU, and cores.

Does the Google Pixel 7 Pro score the highest in arbitrary benchmarks? Absolutely not. Is it a good phone that most people can (and will) like? Absolutely yes. It has a lot of charm, great software, and a fantastic camera that makes this device an excellent all-rounder. It’s going to be my daily driver for the foreseeable future, and it’s been a while since I’ve been able to say that about a Google Pixel smartphone.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Specifications

Specification Google Pixel 7 Pro Build 100% recycled aluminum frame

IP68

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Dimensions & Weight 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm

212g Display 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO pOLED

3120 x 1440p resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Variable refresh rate support (10-120Hz)

1500 nits peak brightness (25% higher brightness than the Pixel 6 Pro)

HDR support SoC Google Tensor G2 2x ARM Cortex-X1 @2.85Ghz 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @2.35GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @1.8GHz

ARM Mali G710 MP07 GPU

Next-gen Google custom TPU RAM & Storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

Wired fast charging (up to 50% in about 30 minutes with Google’s 30W USB-C brick)

Fast wireless charging support (Qi-certified)

Up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver Security In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock

Titan M2 chip Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.85, OIS

50MP f/1.85, OIS Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 125.8-degree FoV, autofocus

12MP f/2.2, 125.8-degree FoV, autofocus Telephoto: 48MP f/3.5, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x, OIS

48MP f/3.5, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x, OIS LDAF

Video: 4K 60FPS video capture support on all cameras 10-bit HDR video capture support

Front Camera(s) 10.8MP f/2.2 upgraded ultra-wide selfie camera, 92.8-degree FoV, fixed focus

Larger sensor for better night-time photos Port(s) USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (mmWave support on select models)

4G LTE

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC Software Android 13

Minimum 5 years of security updates Other Features Google One VPN

Software features: Photo Unblur Faster Night Sight Real Tone improvements Cinematic Blur Audio message transcription Clear calling



Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro: Pricing & Availability

You can buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro starting with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM for a starting price of $899. It’s available throughout the U.S., Europe, and some countries in Asia. You can buy it today from Google’s own store, Best Buy, and other retailers.

Pixel 7: 8GB/128GB: $599 8GB/256GB: $699

Pixel 7 Pro: 12GB/128GB: $899 12GB/256GB: $999 12GB/512GB: $1,099



Google Pixel 7 Pro: Design

The Google Pixel 7 Pro doubles down on the design language started by the Google Pixel 6 series. It has the same iconic camera visor on the back, an all-glass design, and rounded sides on the display. It does away with the two-tone design language, the curved sides are more subtle, and the camera visor has circles around the camera lenses to make them stand out more.

The metallic bar has a glossy finish on the Pixel 7 Pro, and it seems to dent and scratch fairly easily. I’d potentially look at picking up one of the recommended cases for the Google Pixel 7 Pro to try and prevent that problem. The camera visor also blends slightly more into the side rails of the phone. The Pixel 6 series last year was quite polarizing in its design, and I imagine that if you hated that design, you’re not going to be a fan of this one either, despite those refinements.

The power button and the volume button have also been moved down slightly, meaning that you can’t reuse your cases from last year’s Pixel 6 Pro if you’re planning to upgrade. I still find the actual placement of the buttons strange, because it’s a lot harder to take a screenshot than it probably should be. I’d prefer if the power button and the volume button positions were swapped. Finally, there’s a mmWave window at the top.

As for the display, it gets pretty bright and looks excellent. It’s a big 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, though it’s set to full HD by default in the device settings when you first boot it up. We’ll be working on a dedicated display review in the future so keep an eye out for that, but for the layperson like me who doesn’t really care about color accuracy and all that, I find that the display is great.

The Pixel 7 Pro display gets pretty bright and looks excellent

The phone is basically the same weight as the Google Pixel 6 Pro, and the weight feels evenly distributed throughout the phone. The same “hollow” feeling is present as was the case with the Google Pixel 6 Pro, but I really can’t bring myself to care. It’s not noticeable in normal usage, and it’s partially a byproduct of how easy it is to swap out the display on this device. In other words, you get added repairability, but you also get a hollow feeling. I know which I’m choosing.

There are dual speakers that actually sound more or less even, though it may sound as if the top-firing speaker is slightly quieter at first. That’s because of its location, as it’s placed inside the earpiece grille. These speakers don’t sound as good as the Google Pixel 6 Pro’s — they’re fine, but they have a much louder high-end. They don’t hold a candle to the likes of the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro.

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro doubles down on the already-great design that the Pixel 6 Pro had. While I miss the dual-tone design and I’m not a big fan of how easy it seems the aluminum visor scratches, the rest is an improvement. This is an iconic, unique design that I absolutely love, and I’m really, really glad that Google is keeping it around for yet another generation. I would have loved compatibility with previous year’s cases, but it’s not a deal breaker in any way.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Performance

Google Tensor G2 is the successor to last year’s Tensor chipset, a mobile chipset made specifically for Google’s own Pixel smartphones. Google likes to work on custom silicon for more specialized projects, such as its AV1 encoding VCUs for YouTube.

“Open up your camera and you have a live view and a lot of really interesting things are happening all at once. You’ve got imaging calculations. You’ve got rendering calculations. You’ve got ML [machine learning] calculations, because maybe Lens is on detecting images or whatever. During situations like that, you have a lot of computation, but it’s heterogeneous,” Phil Carmack, Vice President and General Manager of Google Silicon said in an interview with Ars Technica last year.

Heterogeneous means that all of it runs on different parts of the chipset at the same time. The difference between Tensor (and, thus, Tensor G2) and any other Qualcomm, MediaTek, or Exynos chipset is that Tensor is made for the software, and the software is made for Tensor. This chipset isn’t being used anywhere else, and it’s specifically created for use on Google’s own smartphones. It gives it an inherent advantage in optimizing its own smartphones.

Last year, Google talked a lot about how optimizing individual parts may grant better peak CPU and GPU speeds which will look great in benchmarks, but they “don’t always reflect real-world speed”. As a fair warning, it is very true that Google’s Tensor G2 does not compete all too highly in benchmarks. That’s not to say that it’s bad, but we’re well past the stage where we can say that a phone will undoubtedly perform worse simply because it scores worse in an arbitrary benchmark. Besides, if it’s just as good an experience in real-world use as competitors that may score higher on CPU-bound tests, then who cares?

Google Tensor G2 has the following components:

2x Cortex-X1 cores

2x Cortex-A78 cores

4x Cortex-A55 cores

1x Tensor Processing Unit (TPU)

1x Low-power “Context Hub”

1x Titan security chip

1x Image Signalling Processor (ISP)

Exynos 5300 modem

1x ARM Mali G710 MP07

The TPU is Google’s integrated machine-learning engine and is custom-made by Google for running the company’s own machine-learning algorithms. It’s tailored specifically towards the company’s vision for a smartphone. In the case of the ISP, key algorithms are now part of the chip itself, rather than part of the software to be translated and executed on the chip. One of the most interesting parts of the chip is the Context Hub, which enables low-power ambient AI features like always-on display and Now Playing to run all the time without noticeable battery drain.

Google Tensor G2 still retains ties to Samsung’s Exynos chipsets, with drivers making direct reference to “Exynos” by name. This chipset also has a brand-new Samsung modem, the Exynos 5300. It’s never been used in any previous Samsung device before, and from what we can see so far, it performs a whole lot better than last year’s Exynos 5123 modem, meaning you get better network reception on the Pixel 7 Pro than last year’s model.

Sustained performance and thermals

The Google Pixel 7 Pro still heats up a fair bit in some situations, but nowhere near the extremes of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. It’s a lot more usable, no longer as hand-singingly hot, and it seems to dissipate the heat better across the body of the phone rather than centering all of it on the left-hand side. I have had a number of friends who bought the Google Pixel 6 series complain about the heat of their smartphones, and safe to say, the Google Pixel 7 Pro really improves things in that department.

As for sustained performance, the same applies, too. Last year, I identified a rather major performance drop-off when the phone hit a certain temperature. That doesn’t seem to be the case here, as it manages to maintain performance even under load and in intense heat. Running the phone at full throttle for half an hour in our sustained performance tests

Google has made some pretty big improvements in performance

One particularly interesting aspect of the above results is that it’s throttling to a minimum value in and around the maximum of what the original Tensor could achieve. It throttles to roughly the same percentage, but even that throttle is already as good or better than what last year’s Pixel 6 series could achieve.

What this points to is that Google has made some pretty big improvements, and it also means that it’s unlikely Tensor requires as much energy to function at the same level as last year. This would explain why users are reporting generally better battery life.

Power draw and performance

Burnout Benchmark allows us to easily measure the power consumed by a chipset in a smartphone. When we tested the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 initially, we spoke with the developer, Andrey Ignatov, to get a sense of how the app works. He told us to run the app with a fully charged device on the lowest brightness and with airplane mode enabled, and so, all of the data collected here is under those conditions. Ignatov told us the following tests are run on different components of the SoC as part of the Burnout Benchmark:

GPU: Parallel vision-based computations using OpenCL

CPU: Multi-threaded computations largely involving Arm Neon

instructions

instructions NPU: AI models with typical machine learning ops

Google Tensor G2 uses about the same energy as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 at first, with both chipsets peaking in energy usage just below 14W. While that’s a lot of power, that kind of drainage would only ever happen temporarily. As you can see from the above graph, Tensor G2 does not maintain that for longer than a minute. It sits at just above 10W for a while and then drops down to as low as 5W (though temporarily).

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 does a significantly better job in CPU performance over time, achieving significantly better than Google’s Tensor G2 — all while requiring only a couple more watts of power. In GPU, things are a little bit closer, but the Adreno GPU of Qualcomm’s latest chipset still outdoes Tensor G2’s Mali offering fairly handily.

The higher wattage required to get a higher amount of CPU performance is largely why the Google Tensor G2 still produces quite a bit of heat. Wattage gets converted to heat, which is why the power is drawn at once, the warmer your phone will be.

Gaming performance and storage speed

The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the ability to decrease your display resolution to 1080p — something that, for some reason, is actually set right out of the box. You can increase your display resolution to 1440p from your display settings, but if you’re a gamer, maybe pause for a moment.

With a lower screen resolution, you’ll have a much better time when playing games, and that’s thanks to the fact that there are fewer pixels that your phone needs to render. This in turn reduces stress on the GPU and ensures a better, more fluid gaming experience. If you’re playing titles like Genshin Impact or anything else graphically intensive, it might be worth switching to 1080p when playing just for that extra frame rate boost.