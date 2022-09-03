The Google Pixel 7 Pro makes an appearance in a new unboxing video

The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are right around the corner. Although it is no surprise, thanks to Google showing off the handsets during Google I/O back in May, it is still interesting to see handsets in the wild before their official release. With that said, a new video has popped up on Facebook, giving us a very quick unboxing of the Pixel 7 Pro.

The short video comes courtesy of Gadgetfull BD, an electronics store located in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The video doesn’t offer much explanation, with the person quickly getting down to business by unboxing the Pixel 7 Pro. If the retail packaging in the video is legitimate, it looks pretty similar to what you would find with current Pixel devices. While we have seen the handset out in the wild before, this is the first time we are looking at a working model that has been shown off on video.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The design of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is similar to the previous Pixel 6 Pro, with some minor changes. While it is hard to tell, the folks at 9to5Google state that the Pixel 7 Pro looks to have a less aggressive curve towards the edge of the display when compared to the previous model. When it comes to other cosmetic differences, the rear camera visor now has a slight chrome tint to it. Regarding sizing, we get a little more information from an unboxing video that popped up in August, showing that the Pixel 7 Pro was pretty much the same size and weight as its predecessor, being just a tad shorter and thinner. In the same unboxing video, the Pixel 7 Pro was found to be a little wider and one gram heavier than the current model.

Although Google has not announced a firm date, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could be launched towards the beginning of October. You can check out the short unboxing clip by heading to the source link. If you don’t need the latest and greatest, the Pixel 6 Pro might be a great option. The Pixel 6 Pro has received a significant discount recently, knocking it down to $649. If interested, you can purchase the device using the link below.

Google Pixel 6 Pro The Google Pixel 6 Pro has been discounted by $250, knocking the price down to $649. Purchase from Best Buy

Source: Gadgetfull BD (Facebook)

Via: 9to5Google