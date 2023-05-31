The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the very best all-around flagships on the market. It's priced well, has a unique design, and is one of the very best camera systems in the whole industry. In North America, it's easily my choice for the best Android phone, edging out the far pricier and unwieldy Galaxy S23 Ultra and a OnePlus 11 that's missing wireless charging and a good zoom lens.

But in Asia, the competition in the Android space is much stiffer, with Chinese phones that are pushing the boundaries of hardware more than anyone else. One such example is the OnePlus 11's bigger brother, the Oppo Find X6 Pro. It's got the newest Qualcomm chip, the industry's brightest display, and a triple camera system in which every lens can claim to have the largest sensor around.

Unfortunately, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is only sold officially in China, so most readers won't be able to buy it. But this could still be an interesting comparison article for those interested in the Android scene as a whole and see what the best phones have to offer.



Google Pixel 7 Pro Oppo Find X6 Pro Brand Google Oppo SoC Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR 10+, 1500nits 6.8-inch OLED, LTPO 3, 120Hz, 1440 x 3168, 2500 nits max brightness RAM 8GB/12GB 12/16GB RAM Storage 128GB/256GB 256/512GB Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Front camera 10.8MP, f/2.2 32MP Rear cameras Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS;Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 126-degrees FoV;Telephoto: 48MP, f/3.5, PDAF, OIS, 5x Optical Zoom 50MP IMX989 1-inch sensor main camera (f/1.8); 50MP IMX890 Periscope zoom (f2.6); 50MP IMX890 ultra-wide (f/2.2) Dimensions 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm 164.8 x 76.2 x 9.1 mm or 9.5 mm Colors Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Two one (leather and glass); green; black Weight 212g 216g Charging Wired: 23W;Wireless: 23W;Reverse Wireless: 4.5W 100W wired, 50W wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X6 Pro: Hardware and design

Both phones have very similar sizes, dimensions, weights, and even overall shapes and curvature, but they are very different in hand feel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro has a matte glass back that's warm and grippy to the touch, while the Find X6 Pro's back — at least my model — has more texture, with a two-tone finish featuring cold hard metal in the top third and then faux-leather below.

Both phones' camera module protrudes from the phone quite a bit, and I've actually developed a habit of putting my finger underneath each module for additional support/grip when holding the phone.

Around the front, Oppo's phone has a slightly larger 6.8-inch display compared to the 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro panel. Resolution and pixel density are very similar. Both screens are razor sharp, with WDHD+ resolution. The Find X6 Pro screen, however, gets significantly brighter, with maximum nits of 2,500 nits to the Pixel 7 Pro's 1,500 nits. In most normal circumstances, this doesn't matter much, as the Pixel screen looks good enough. But if you're outside under the harsh midday California sun, the Oppo screen is easier to see. In the below image, the Pixel screen is at maximum brightness, while the Find X6 Pro is at roughly 80%.

Pixel 7 Pro screen (left) and Find X6 Pro screen (right)i

Both phones have optical in-display fingerprint scanners underneath the screen, with the same IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating. Under the hood, the Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google's own Tensor G2 chip, while the Oppo device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The latter chip is clearly superior in most tasks, including having a more efficient and superior GPU, but Google's chip is better equipped to handle Google's specific machine-learning tasks, particularly when it comes to understanding language. I'll talk about this more in the performance section, but both phones are powerful enough. But if you nitpick, the Pixel 7 Pro can often feel a beat slower.

The same sizable battery capacity (5,000 mAh) can be found in both phones, but Oppo's phone charges significantly faster, at up to 100W wired and 50W wireless, compared to the Pixel's 23W wired and wireless. The superior charging speeds won't matter during normal days, but on heavy-use days, like, say, when you're on vacation in a new city and could be out 13 hours or more, the super fast mid-afternoon top-up is a lifesaver.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X6 Pro: Cameras

The Oppo Find X6 Pro camera module and the Pixel 7 Pro

This is arguably the main showdown area since most phones these days have great screens and can run apps just fine. It's camera performance that truly separates the elite and just-good phones. The good news is I've used both of these phones extensively, and these are definitely two of the three or four best phones in the world right now. And honestly, the iPhone 14 Pro doesn't even come close to either of these cameras. But let's dive deeper.

Both phones have a triple camera array. For the main camera, the Pixel 7 Pro uses a 50MP, f/1.8 ISOCELL GN1 sensor sourced from Samsung. This is flanked by a 12MP ultra-wide and 48MP Periscope camera that can produce 5X optical zoom. The Oppo Find X6 Pro packs a 50MP main camera using Sony's IMX989 1-inch sensor, along with ultra-wide and Periscope zoom lenses that use the same 50MP Sony IMX890 sensors.

Pixel's hardware is nice, but Oppo's camera hardware is a clear step above. The IMX989 has a 1-inch type sensor that's the largest in the mobile space, and the Sony IMX890's 1/1.56-inch image sensor is significantly larger than the image sensors Google is using for its ultra-wide and zoom lens. A larger image sensor pulls in more light and image information, resulting in more detailed photos with better dynamic range. Of course, Google's answer is it uses copious amounts of software algorithms to help its cameras consistently rise above hardware limitations.

I've snapped hundreds of photos with both phones separately and dozens of images side-by-side while holding both phones, and the general trait I see is that the Oppo Find X6 Pro's images are always more detailed and less noisy if you zoom in to pixel peep, but the color science is all over the place. Look at the below set, both cameras produced pleasing images with good dynamic range, but the Pixel has a consistent tone/mood. Oppo's photos, in the first set out the window, are drenched in shadows, but in the third set (of the coffee) are slightly too bright and well-lit. Find the Pixel 7 Pro photos on the left and Oppo's on the right.

8 Images

Close

Here's the thing, the Pixel's photos don't necessarily have the most accurate colors, Google tends to produce cool photos. But Google takes the same approach on all photos, while the Find X6 Pro seems to jump from one vibe to another. However, what is undeniable is that the 1-inch sensor produces sharper, more detailed, less noisy images. This is clear as soon as you zoom into photos and look around. Below are some 100% crops of the same photos, with the Pixel image on the left and Oppo image on the right.

3 Images

Close

It's the same story with the other rear-facing cameras. Because the Find X6 Pro's ultra-wide and Periscope sensors are so much larger, its ultra-wide and zoom shots are also more detailed and less noisy, but the Pixel 7 Pro's shots can be argued to have more consistent tones and colors. Here's a set of ultra-wide...

4 Images

Close

And here are 100% crops of the same ultra-wide shot.

100% crops, Pixel 7 Pro (left) and Find X6 Pro (right)

Zoom photos are also a clear win for the Find X6 Pro, and because these are zoom photos, you don't even have to pixel peep to see the difference.

4 Images

Close

Google regains the lead with the selfie camera, though: it's able to shoot videos at 4K resolution, and selfies look a bit more pleasing with better exposure.

4 Images

Close

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X6 Pro: Software and General Performance

Pixel 7 Pro in Snow

Both phones run on Android 13, but the Pixel version is clearly the official Android version. I have no problems with Oppo's ColorOS software — in fact, I like its more customizable nature, including superior multitasking capabilities than the Pixel UI — but I think the Pixel gets the win in software because it's guaranteed to get Android updates faster, and for longer. Otherwise, there's not much to talk about software we haven't touched on 100 times before. Both UI versions are fluid, and ColorOS doesn't do anything weird to stray from Android: there's an app tray, the notification panel is the same, etc.

The Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the Tensor G2, is not a slow phone in a vacuum, but the Find X6 Pro, with the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, is a faster phone in real-world use. This is noticeable anytime you're doing a task more complicated than just opening an app. Try to trim a video length — I'm not even talking about saving the clip as a new file, but just the mere act of sliding on the trimmer tool — could result in a few seconds of wait on the Pixel while it's immediate on the Find 6 Pro. And if you want to actually save the trimmed clip? The Find X6 Pro renders it faster too.

When you need to load an intensive app like the game Wreckfest or boot up a graphic-heavy benchmark app, the Find X6 Pro will be ready to go faster too. The Qualcomm chip is just a more powerful chip — and it runs cooler, which creates a more harmonious environment for all the other internal components to operate in.

But this is purely speaking of raw power. The Tensor G2 is more adept at handling Google-specific machine learning tasks like understanding human speech. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro, like any Pixel phone released in the last two years, has the best voice dictation ability I've seen in any computing device. Whether it's using my voice to type or when I'm using the recording app to record and transcribe in real-time, the Pixel phones can pick up and transcribe words at nearly 99% accuracy. And this isn't just for 10 seconds at a time. It could keep up with whole 10-minute speeches. And it can do it without connection to the internet because Tensor handles all of these on the device.

The Pixel also has some context awareness features like knowing to show my upcoming flight information, including the Airport terminal and gate number in the two or three hours leading to a flight. The information just shows up on my homescreen's At A Glance widget, and it's been super helpful. The Find X6 Pro isn't as smart in this respect.

Honestly, I think I prefer the Pixel's intelligence to the Find X6 Pro's raw power and speed. But then again, I'm not a serious gamer; if you're a heavy mobile gamer who plays graphically intensive games like PUBG or Genshin Impact, the Pixel 7 Pro's underwhelming GPU and cooling will be an issue.

As a general multimedia device, both phones are fine. Haptics, speaker quality, and battery life are about the same, but Oppo's much faster charging and brighter screen tip the scales in its favor.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X6 Pro: Which phone should you get?

The title is a bit of a trick question. Because the Pixel 7 Pro is a bit lower in price and widely available in North America and Europe, it should be the phone of choice here. I do think the Oppo Find X6 Pro's cameras are a bit better, but I'm a nitpicky wanna-be street photographer who snaps dozens of photos a day of random things around the city. So the ability to zoom further, shoot in low light, and keep more details matter to me. But for most average users, the Pixel 7 Pro cameras are already as good as it gets.