If you're in the market for a new flagship phone and camera performance is an important factor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro are probably the two best options to consider (unless you live in China, in which case there are other major contenders). While the iPhone 14 Pro is still the video recording king, its still photography lags behind both of these Android flagships. The Pixel 7 Pro and S23 Ultra pack main cameras with larger sensors, more pixels, and zoom lenses with superior periscope technology compared to the iPhone. But which one of these has the better camera? If you're looking for a complete comparison between these two phones, we have one too.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Pricing and availability

Both phones are on sale now. In North America, you should have no trouble finding either phone at any carrier store or retailer such as Best Buy or Amazon. If you're in Asia or Europe, the Pixel's availability will vary per country. Thankfully, Samsung is still pretty much ubiquitous everywhere (unless you're in Japan, where Samsung phones don't even market themselves as Samsung devices due to politics).

The Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200 and the price is mostly standard worldwide. The Google Pixel 7 Pro launched at $899 but can now be had for as low as $749 at some retailers.



Google Pixel 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Brand Google Samsung SoC Google Tensor G2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR 10+, 1500nits 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), 240Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode RAM 8GB/12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.0 Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000mAh Operating System Android 13 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Dimensions 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 inches Colors Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black, Samsung exclusive colors (Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red) Weight 212g 8.25 ounces Charging Wired: 23W;Wireless: 23W;Reverse Wireless: 4.5W 45W IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price $799 Starts at $1,199

Main camera: The closest and most random results I've seen

I've done quite a few of these camera comparisons between flagship phones over the years, and this is the closest and most random contest yet. Usually, I can examine a few main camera samples and immediately determine characteristics and traits that carry through the rest of the comparison. But not this time. The results change from shot to shot, with no consistent trait.

For example, you can see Samsung's shot below is more contrasty, keeping the shadows darker, while the Pixel's shot has brightened up the shadowed areas.

But if you zoom in 100% and pixel peep, you see that the Pixel's image has a sharper but very artificially processed look. This works in its favor if we're looking at the yellow-painted wall, where Pixel's image shows the texture of the bricks much better than in Samsung's shot. But scan your eyes to the left and the man's skin and the shadowed areas look artificial compared to the S23 Ultra's more natural look.

100% crops, Pixel 7 Pro (left), S23 Ultra (right)

Moving to another part of the shot, we can see again, the Pixel's image is oversharpened, but that could work in the Pixel's favor if you want to examine the artwork painted on the wall. You can see the fine brush strokes in the Pixel's shot, while they're less detailed in Samsung's.

100% crops, Pixel 7 Pro (left), S23 Ultra (right)

But move to another set of photos also taken by the main camera, and everything I just wrote in the last paragraph can be flipped.

Here, Pixel's image has a bit more contrast. This time, it's the Samsung image that appears oversharpened and artificial if you zoom in 100% and examine details. Look at the plant or the man with the hat in green.

100% crops, Pixel 7 Pro (left), S23 Ultra (right)

And also the menu.

100% crops, Pixel 7 Pro (left), S23 Ultra (right)

And the two phones just trade wins back and forth like this. In the below samples, Samsung's details are more artificial-looking in the first set, and in the other, the Pixel's images looks overly sharpened. There's only one consistent thing after four sets of photos: Samsung's color science sways even cooler than the Pixel's already cool-ish tones (an iPhone, for example, produces much warmer photos).

But moving away from details and noise, these above images are extremely well exposed and balanced considering they were purposely taken in settings with some harsh backlight and darker areas covered by shadows. The HDR on both phones is excellent. This is a recent improvement by Samsung, which had phone cameras that tended to blow out highlights up until last year.

Another major Galaxy phone improvement this year is with shutter speed. The last few Galaxy Ultra phones had a notoriously laggy shutter. This time, the S23 Ultra's shutter seems to be as fast as the Pixel 7 Pro's, which is very responsive. I snapped the below images at the same time.

Because both phones have similar 1/1.3-inch sensor sizes, bokeh level is similar, but Samsung's faster f/1.7 aperture gives it a slight edge.

If we move to low-light images, we can see Samsung consistently brightens up the scene. Particularly in the first set with the mural, the scene at the time was really dark, with the only light coming from the narrow corridor of lights. The Pixel 7 Pro's image keeps more of a contrasty vibe. If we zoom into all of these samples, we can see Samsung's images are noisier too.

Ultrawide: Google's software makes the difference

We don't have to spend nearly as much time on the ultrawide sensors since it's a very clear win for the Pixel if you pixel peep. This is mostly a software win here because both phones' ultrawide hardware is very similar: 12MP shooters with small sensors and f/2.2 aperture.

If you're viewing these photos from afar or on a phone screen, they look fine. But zoom in 100% and look at the edges, and we can see both ultrawide photos are soft on details. But Samsung's is significantly more so, with much more noise too.

100% crops, Pixel 7 Pro (left), S23 Ultra (right)

In every instance, the Pixel 7 Pro's 100% crop (left) is far less noisy.

100% crops, Pixel 7 Pro (left), S23 Ultra (right)

The difference is more jarring at night. This is a clear win for the Pixel 7 Pro.

100% crops, Pixel 7 Pro (left), S23 Ultra (right)

Zoom and portraits: Google's software can't make up the difference in hardware

This comparison is going to be tricky. The Pixel 7 Pro has only one zoom lens, a 5X periscope camera, while Samsung has a 3X telephoto zoom and a 10X periscope zoom. From a photographer's perspective, Samsung's two zoom lenses make a lot of sense optically. The 3X lens is a 70mm ideal for portraits and short zoom, while the 10X zoom is a 230mm, which is a long telephoto lens used by street or wildlife photographers who want to shoot people/animals from further away.

The Pixel's 5x zoom, meanwhile, is at a bit of an awkward focal length: 125mm. It's far too long for portraits, but not quite long enough to be considered a long zoom lens. To no one's surprise, Google tries to compensate for this with software fixes. In the default camera app, Google has a 2X zoom button which uses an in-sensor crop of the main 50MP main camera. This 2X zoom level is also what the Pixel 7 Pro's Portrait mode defaults to using, meaning the phone automatically crops in to get a tighter framing.

But software cropping can't replace the true depth-of-field of a real zoom lens, although Google's software does a darn good job trying. The below samples show a Pixel 7 Pro photo in 2X zoom focal length, which is achieved by digitally cropping into the main camera's sensor, while the S23 Ultra's photos are shot with the 3X zoom lens.

We can see the depth-of-field bokeh in the Pixel's shots is still quite good, but it still pushes back the background further, which is a trait of wide-angle cameras. In telephoto photography, the longer the zoom, the more the background is pulled closer to the subject, but in a blurred manner. You can see in every instance, the background in S23 Ultra's images is closer to the subject in focus (the cup of coffee, the dog, me). If you have an eye for these things, you can easily tell one photo is snapped with a real zoom lens while the other is a crop.

For long zooms, the S23 Ultra has an edge with a dedicated 10X zoom lens, while Google once again uses an in-sensor crop of the 5X zoom image to produce what appears to be a 10X zoom. Again, it's no match for having a dedicated zoom lens for the job. In all the below 10X zoom shots, the S23 Ultra's images are sharper and have more vivid colors.

Selfies: Samsung with the natural look for once

Samsung has really fixed its tendency to apply Korean beauty filters to selfies from the past. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's selfies are natural, presenting my skin tone the way it looks and showing my face with wrinkles and blemishes. Particularly in the second set of selfies, my skin tone and patchy skin are more accurately represented in the S23 Ultra shot.

The Pixel's selfies seem to have a contrasty style to them, which I actually do like. For example, I think I look better in the Pixel selfie than in the Samsung selfie — my eyebrows and facial hair seem fuller — but sadly for me, the Samsung shot is the more accurate representation of my face.

Videos: Samsung is the Android video king

Video performance used to be a weak point in Pixel phones, but the Pixel 7 Pro improved on that significantly. Unfortunately, it's still no match for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is hands down the best video phone in Android, and the second-best video phone overall behind the iPhone 14 Pro. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's footage is less noisy, not as easily drenched in total darkness, and has better stabilization to boot. The Galaxy S23 Ultra can also shoot at up to 8K resolution while the Pixel 7 Pro maxes out at 4K, but this doesn't really matter, as 4K is still the standard most people should use.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: So which camera system is best?

The main camera contest is the closest I've seen, though I'd give the slight edge to the Pixel 7 Pro for superior night photos. Samsung takes the clear win in zoom photography, with more versatile and capable lenses. The ultrawide race goes in Pixel's favor, even though both phones' ultrawide hardware is average at best compared to what brands like Oppo are offering. I have Samsung winning in video and selfies too, though the latter is very close.

This means the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the more versatile and capable system overall, but the Pixel takes the win in perhaps the most important area: main camera performance in low-light situations.

I don't think you can go wrong with either phone if you want a photography powerhouse. The decision between which phone to get here may have to go down to other factors like how much you value saving money, software preference, and whether or not you need a stylus.