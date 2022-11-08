The Pixel 7 Pro is perhaps the pinnacle of smartphone computational photography, but how does it fare against the actual best mobile camera hardware?

When the Google Pixel 7 Pro hit the market, it soon became apparent Google once again crafted a digital imaging powerhouse, I was eager to test its cameras against other great mobile camera systems, including, naturally, the most current iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. However, the comparison I was most curious about was how the Pixel 7 Pro's cameras would fare against the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which was the first and, so far, only phone with a true 1-inch image sensor.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera battle is also interesting because it represents the software vs. hardware debate in mobile photography. The Pixel 7 Pro arguably has the best-in-class computational photography, but the Xiaomi 12S Ultra has the best camera hardware.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Specifications

Google Pixel 7 Pro Xiaomi 12S Ultra Display 6.7-inch OLED

3120 x 1440

Refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz

1500 nits max brightness 6.7-inch OLED

3200 x 1400

LTPO 2.0, refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz

1500 nits max brightness SoC Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Cameras Primary: 50MP wide, Samsung GN1, f/1.9, 1/1.31-inch

50MP wide, Samsung GN1, f/1.9, 1/1.31-inch Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 Tertiary: 48MP Periscope, f/3.5, 5x optical

48MP Periscope, f/3.5, 5x optical Front facing: 11MP Primary: 50MP wide, Sony IMX989, 1-inch sensor, f/1.9, 8P lens

50MP wide, Sony IMX989, 1-inch sensor, f/1.9, 8P lens Secondary: 48MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

48MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 Tertiary: 48MP Periscope, f/4.1, 5x optical

48MP Periscope, f/4.1, 5x optical Front facing: 32MP Dimensions and weight 6.4 x 3 x 0.3 inches (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm)

7.5 ounces (212g) 6.43 x 2.95 x 0.36 inches (163.17 x 74.92 x 9.06mm)

7.94 ounces (225g) Battery and charging 5,000mAh

30W wired fast charging

23W wired fast charging

No charger in box 4,860mAh

67W wired fast charging support

50W wireless fast charging support

10W reverse wireless charging support

Charger in box Software Android 13 MIUI 13 over Android 12 Memory 12GB RAM LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB RAM + 256GB

12GB RAM + 512GB 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB Price $899 5999 Chinese yuan (phone officially sold only in China)

Camera system overview: Does the 1-inch type sensor live up to the hype?

Pixel 7 Pro's ultra-wide and zoom lenses got upgrades; the main camera remains the same

Xiaomi 12S Ultra uses a new 1-inch type sensor developed by Sony, and the camera lenses are designed with Leica

Google has a custom-built ISP courtesy of the Tensor G2 chip; Xiaomi just uses Qualcomm's in-house ISP

After giving the Google Pixel 6 Pro a major camera upgrade last year, Google has opted to bring back mostly the same hardware for the Pixel 7 Pro, with a few key improvements. Last year's ultra-wide camera had a field-of-view (FOV) that was far too tight, but this year, the 12MP ultra-wide gains a wider 120-degree FOV and macrophotography capabilities. The 48MP Periscope zoom lens remains fundamentally the same but can now produce a 5x optical zoom, up from the 4x optical zoom from the year before. The main and selfie camera hardware are exactly the same as last year: a 50MP main camera and an 11MP front-facing shooter.

The Pixel has a relatively large GN1 image sensor. It's 1/1.33-inch, but that's no match for the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's main camera, which uses Sony's new IMX989 sensor with a 1-inch image sensor. The main camera is also covered by an eight-layer lens supposedly developed in partnership with Leica. Besides the major upgrade to the main camera hardware, the 12S Ultra brings back the same 48MP ultra-wide and zoom lens, as well as a 32MP selfie camera, from the 11 Ultra's system.

In terms of hardware, the ultra-wide and zoom lenses are even between both phones. Xiaomi has a decisive numbers/hardware edge with the main and selfie cameras. The former's edge — a much larger image sensor — is actually beneficial and functional. The latter 32MP selfie camera is overkill and unnecessary. You can see for yourself below.

Image Signal Processor

Although the Pixel 7 Pro brings back similar camera hardware, Google is touting major photography and videography improvements thanks to its self-built image signal processor (ISP) that's part of the Google Tensor G2 silicon. Even though Xiaomi had dabbled in building its own ISP with last year's Mix Fold, it has opted to just use the standard ISP in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Qualcomm's ISP is excellent, but it does feel like Google has the edge in terms of having total control over its image processing pipeline.

Camera app software

Both camera apps are a bit overly complicated if you ask me. The Pixel's camera app has seven modes to cycle through, and unlike many other phone camera apps, you can't customize this by grouping specific modes together. If you're on one end of the menu (Night Sight) and you want to get to the last mode (actually titled "Modes"), you need to swipe six times.

6 Images Pixel 7 Pro camera app Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera app Pixel 7 Pro camera app Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera app Pixel 7 Pro camera app Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera app

Close

The Pixel camera app will also show pop-up bubble menus to suggest new shooting features or modes. Sometimes these pop-ups stay on a few seconds too long and actively get in the way. Switch over to "Motion" mode, and useful features like "Action Pan" are still labeled as beta, with a pop-up window explaining what they do. I understand the Pixel camera offers a lot of fun shooting modes that may need explaining, but there should be an option to turn all these suggestions off for someone familiar with the camera system.

Xiaomi's camera app, meanwhile, has six modes to swipe through by default, but they're customizable. If I want, I can have the camera app show just three shooting modes. Tapping into "More," however, opens up a bunch of trick photography features, some of which are very fun ("Clone") while others are half-baked ("Vlog"). Half of them also require downloading the software package first. There's also the option to choose to shoot in two color profiles: Leica Authentic or Leica Vibrant.

I discuss some of the aforementioned shooting modes later in a later section. But to wrap this section up, I think both camera apps could be streamlined a bit. OnePlus's camera app, for example, feels more intuitive and easy to use.

Main camera: In both ideal and challenging lighting conditions

Both cameras are excellent in terms of focus, shutter speeds, and real-time HDR

Xiaomi's larger image sensor gives shots more depth and raw details

Pixel's images have a more balanced dynamic range and sometimes more pleasing colors

Ideal lighting conditions

Let's just get this out of the way first: Both phones' main cameras are absolutely awesome. You get fast and responsive shutters, quick autofocus, HDR that kicks in automatically, and each lens produces natural bokeh if there's enough separation between subject and background. If you look at these images, they are all beautiful, Instagram-worthy shots.

10 Images Pixel 7 Pro, main camera Xiaomi 12S Ultra, main camera Pixel 7 Pro, main camera Xiaomi 12S Ultra, main camera Pixel 7 Pro, main camera Xiaomi 12S Ultra, main camera Pixel 7 Pro, main camera Xiaomi 12S Ultra, main camera Pixel 7 Pro, main camera Xiaomi 12S Ultra, main camera

Close

Generally speaking, I noticed the Pixel 7 Pro's main camera produced a slightly more balanced dynamic range, instead of the exaggerated contrast of Xiaomi 12S Ultra shots, which tries to ape the contrasty vibe of Leica cameras. But the larger image sensor does allow the 12S Ultra to pull in more image information, which means Xiaomi's shots often appear more organic if you zoom in to pixel peep. Pixel's shots tend to have a slightly processed look if you look closer.

Take a look at the below images, which are 150% crops. You'll see a lot of digital sharpening in Pixel's shots, particularly in textures of the ground or the light pole.

150% crops of images captured by the Pixel 7 Pro (left) and Xiaomi 12S Ultra (right).

I mentioned earlier that both cameras produce natural, aesthetically-pleasing bokeh when snapping photos of something up close. However, the 12S Ultra's bokeh is a lot stronger due to having a much larger image sensor. In the below shots, the Pixel's images look fine in a vacuum, but compared to Xiaomi's, they look flat.

4 Images Pixel 7 Pro, main camera Xiaomi 12S Ultra, main camera Pixel 7 Pro, main camera Xiaomi 12S Ultra, main camera

Close

Challenging lighting conditions

I define challenging conditions as low light or shooting against harsh backlight. These are shots where computational photography and AI algorithms must do more work. We can see that in most of the night shots below, the Pixel shot clearly looks better with punchier colors, while Xiaomi's images tend to blow out highlights a bit. A big part of this is because the Pixel 7 Pro uses night mode very often, while the Xiaomi 12S Ultra refrains from using night mode unless it's a very dark scene.

In the below samples, the Pixel turned on night mode for every shot, while the 12S Ultra only used night mode in one. Still, the Pixel 7 Pro's images clearly look better.

8 Images Pixel 7 Pro, main camera Xiaomi 12S Ultra, main camera Pixel 7 Pro, main camera Xiaomi 12S Ultra, main camera Pixel 7 Pro, main camera Xiaomi 12S Ultra, main camera Pixel 7 Pro, main camera Xiaomi 12S Ultra, main camera

Close

For high contrast shots against backlight, we can see the Pixel 7 Pro's HDR produces a more dynamic shot, although the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's shots look a bit more organic, with deeper shadows that add contrast.

4 Images Pixel 7 Pro, main camera Xiaomi 12S Ultra, main camera Pixel 7 Pro, main camera Xiaomi 12S Ultra, main camera

Close

Zoom shots: The same zoom lens with a couple differences

Both phones have Periscope zoom lenses that can capture 5x optical zooms

Xiaomi's Periscope zoom has a larger image sensor, but Pixel's lens has a faster aperture

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra each have a Periscope zoom lens that can capture 5x optical zoom shots, although there are slight deviations. The Pixel 7 Pro's Periscope has a faster aperture (f/3.5), which lets in more light, but the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's Periscope has a larger image sensor (1/2-inch) that also lets in more light. The results during the day are pretty much even. Even when I zoom into the below photos and pixel peep, it was nearly impossible to pick a "winner."

8 Images Pixel 7 Pro 1x Pixel 7 Pro, 2x Pixel 7 Pro, 10x Pixel 7 Pro, 5x Xiaomi 12S Ultra 1x Xiaomi 12S Ultra 2x Xiaomi 12S Ultra 5x Xiaomi 12S Ultra 10x

Close

Moving to low-light zoom shots, we can see Google's software is a bit more heavy-handed at digital sharpening. But for the most part, areas like image sharpness and exposure are quite close.

4 Images Pixel 7 Pro, 5x Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 5x Pixel 7 Pro, 10x Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 10x

Close

So which one you like more comes down to personal preference. Both zoom lenses are really good.

4 Images Pixel 7 Pro 2x Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 2x Pixel 7 Pro, 5x Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 5x

Close

Ultra-wide lens: FOV vs. HDR

Xiaomi's ultra-wide has a wider FOV

Google's ultra-wide has more consistent HDR

The Pixel 7 Pro's ultra-wide camera has a much wider FOV than the Pixel 6 Pro's too-tight ultra-wide, but the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's ultra-wide still goes wider. Therefore, if you want to grab a sweeping landscape shot, the 12S Ultra is still the lens to go.

However, Xiaomi's HDR can be hit or miss. In the first set of samples below, the 12S Ultra's shot is a bit too bright, losing the contrasty vibe of the coffee shop (which the Pixel 7 Pro accurately grabbed). But later in the afternoon, when I took another shot from another angle of the coffee shop, Xiaomi's ultra-wide went a bit dark, keeping shadows deep. The Pixel 7 Pro's HDR processing is just more consistent.

6 Images Pixel 7 Pro, ultra-wide Xiaomi 12S Ultra, ultra-wide Xiaomi 12S Ultra, ultra-wide Pixel 7 Pro, ultra-wide Xiaomi 12S Ultra, ultra-wide

Close

Portraits: Coming down to edge detection and software

Both phones shoot portraits with the main camera with a digital crop

Pixel seems to handle skin tone a bit better

The Google Pixel and Xiaomi 12S Ultra both suffer from the same problem: The main cameras are a bit wide and the 5x Periscope zoom lenses are a bit long for portraits. As a result, both phones have to use the main camera and digitally crop into the frame to get a focal length that's ideal for portrait photos.

Generally speaking, both phones do a good job with edge detection, but I think the Pixel's skin tones are more accurate and natural. Xiaomi's 12S Ultra has an additional black-and-white portrait mode that could be deemed gimmicky or valuable depending on personal preference.

5 Images Pixel 7 Pro, portrait Xiaomi 12S Ultra, portrait

Close

Video: Audio, bokeh, and HDR

Pixel's videos have better audio quality

Xiaomi's videos have stronger natural bokeh

Both phones can record smooth and stable videos with excellent real-time HDR. From the sample footage above, you can see that the Pixel's footage has better audio, but Xiaomi's footage has more contrasting colors and stronger natural depth-of-field. Stabilization is just about even.

It comes down to personal preferences mostly, but I'd give the slight edge to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's footage. One weakness of the 12S Ultra is its front-facing camera can only shoot 1080p video, while the Pixel 7 Pro can shoot in 4k.

Special shooting modes: Gimmicky or worthwhile?

Both have different shooting modes, but some are gimmicky.

Some, like Xiaomi's "Clone," allow the user to put two of the same images side-by-side

The Pixel 7 Pro has a fun "Action Pan" mode that creates blur lines

Both phones offer several "trick photography" type shooting modes. Some of these barely work and feel like half-baked gimmicks, while the ones that do are genuinely fun to play with and allow the average person who doesn't use Photoshop to put together fun trick shots.

On Google's phone, you have "Action Pan," which creates motion blur lines around a subject, to simulate the effects of fast movement. I particularly like this shot I snapped (with the Pixel 6 Pro, actually), which made a middle-aged woman on a slow-moving scooter look like she's zipping around at high speeds.

2 Images The original shot With Action Pan effect

Close

The Pixel 7 Pro also offers "Photo Sphere," which takes multiple photos snapped in the same direction to stitch together a 180-degree style photo where you can pan left and right, and look up and down. This mode rarely works, however, and stitching looks disjointed most of the time.

3 Images

Close

Xiaomi, on the other hand, has "Clone," which asks the user to snap two short video clips or two to four still photos, after which the phone will produce a single image or video with multiple instances of the same person.

This mode takes a learning curve to use (the person holding the camera and the subject must coordinate when to switch positions), but the results can look great, and are always social media crowd favorites. Sure, you can do these same shots with a professional photo/video editing app, but Xiaomi's camera app can do it for you in under 10 seconds.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Which camera is better?

The Pixel 7 Pro has a more well-rounded camera system across all lenses

But the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's main camera produces more natural photos with stronger depth-of-field and less reliance on digital processing

This is a really close one. In general, I think the Pixel 7 Pro's camera system is just a tad more polished and well-rounded overall, which shouldn't be surprising because consistency across all lenses and images/videos requires software smarts. The 12S Ultra's ultra-wide can be hit or miss depending on lighting, while the Pixel 7 Pro's ultra-wide usually nails the shot.

But if we're just focusing on the main camera, which is presumably used more than any other lens, the prowess of Xiaomi's 1-inch sensor cannot be denied. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra's main camera produces shots with a more natural, organic feel, with stronger depth-of-field and less digital processing and sharpening. If you're a photography enthusiast who likes to play with photo editing in Lightroom or Photoshop, the 12S Ultra's main camera just captures more data to play with, too.

However, sometimes the 12S Ultra is prone to over- or under-exposing shots, while the Pixel 7 Pro rarely does. If you're a more casual smartphone user who just wants to point and shoot and get a shot that you know works 99% of the time, that would have to be the Pixel 7 Pro.

Ultimately, both of these are fantastic cameras, and my choice for the two best camera phones right now, along with being just great Android phones. However, most of you reading this will only be able to buy the Pixel 7 Pro officially, so your decision shouldn't be too hard if you just want the best camera phone.

