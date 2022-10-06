Google Pixel 7 series brings back face unlock, but more secure than before

After dabbling in facial recognition as a form of biometric security with the Pixel 4 series and then quickly moving on, Google is bringing it back to the just-announced Pixel 7 series, as announced during Google’s Made by Google event today.

Unlike the Pixel 4 series, which used a a miniature radar camera system (Soli) to grab a 3D map of our faces that’s similar to the iPhone’s approach, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s face unlock will just use the single 10.8MP front facing camera.

However, Google is claiming this solution is still secure because it uses Google’s “advanced machine learning models” for facial recognition, powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip that is making its debut int the Pixel 7 series. Google has not explained what exactly makes the Pixel 7 phones’ face recognition more secure than, say, Samsung’s take, but one option could be the use of dual-pixel auto-focus to help create a depth map of the user’s face. Google’s machine learning prowess is widely regarded as industry leading, so perhaps the Pixel 7 series can pull off secure face unlock without needing a host of camera sensors which requires a notch or an island.

Unlock your phone with just a glance 👀#Pixel7 and Pixel 7 Pro feature #FaceUnlock, a convenient way to open your phone in addition to the secure under-display fingerprint reader 🔓#MadeByGoogle — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

